The anti-ageing facial massage routine you have to try...

The night time ritual the skincare experts swear by, a daily dose of facial massage could be the secret weapon in your anti-ageing artillery for duking it out with the elements this winter.

A skill that Nichola Joss, Celebrity Facialist & Sanctuary Spa Skincare Expert has employed since her teens, she’s seen how effective it can be first-hand: “I was 18 when I first started learning the techniques and since then, I’ve developed and perfected my own steps,” she tells us. “I’m lucky I did, because now my skin is bouncy, pores are refined, there is lots of moisture in the upper layers and I have improved contours - and it’s exactly the same with clients! After my facials, clients always see immediate results of lifted, radiant, bouncy skin.” (We can definitely vouch for that).

“It’s probably one of the most important roles within a skincare regime. It builds circulation, meaning more oxygenated blood feeding, nourishing of skin cells and encouraging of the renewal process,” she adds. “It also helps to reduce facial muscle tension as well as calming and relaxing the mind.”

And the additional beauty of it? It can be done from the comfort of your own home. All you need is a good facial oil...

Why use a facial oil?

“All skin types suffer in the winter from the cold temperatures outdoors and heating indoors leading to dry, uneven, dull looking skin,” Nichola says. “Oils are the best treatment for dull, parched winter skin as they penetrate into the deeper layers of the skin to nourish, hydrate and add radiance. Always apply a facial oil using massage movements, as facial massage relaxes and tones the muscles to help sculpt facial contours, remove stress and tension in the face, boost blood flow, awaken the senses and push the nourishing ingredients deep into the skin.”

The best facial oils

Sanctuary Spa Therapist’s Secret Facial Oil: Nichola’s go-to oil. This hard-working choice works wonderfully for dry to combination skin types in particular to reveal a dewy, plump, radiant complexion.

