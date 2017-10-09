A dermatologist's guide to layering your skincare actives

When it comes to results-driven skincare and correct product selection, there’s a fine line between productivity and product overload. However, with more lotions, potions, actives and innovative formulations to choose from than ever before, the line between the two seems to be getting increasingly blurred. So what’s the secret for ensuring that our skin stays looking its best?

“I build bespoke skincare routines for all my patients and the art of layering is key to the success of this. I start by deciding which active ingredients I want to combine,” says cosmetic dermatologist and Get The Gloss Expert Dr Sam Bunting .

Here are the six basic principles to abide by and adapt when it comes to smart selection of products that’ll end up saving you a whole lot of money and energy in the long-term too.

1. Lather isn’t always better

“Let your leave-on products do the talking,” says Dr Bunting. “They will have far more impact than wash-off products like cleanser, so I recommend using a gentle non-foaming cleanser to prep skin.”

2. Wash and go!

“Apply your active products straight after cleansing to get maximum bang for your buck,” advises Dr Bunting. “This ensures maximum penetration of those key ingredients. I don’t get too caught up in the format – serum, gel, cream – that’s not as important as what is in the product. So choose wisely, based on whatever issues trouble you.”

3. Devise a skincare schedule

“Take your time,” says Dr Bunting. “I advise patients to plan their routine (especially in the morning), to allow layers to absorb into skin. Rushing it can mean rubbing off one product when you apply the next – you lose some of the benefit and it can make a mess when you try to apply makeup as it won’t adhere well to skin.

“Taking your time means you build up a nice smooth base which ultimately leads to easy makeup application. Once your morning treatment product has absorbed (make a cup of tea at this point!), apply moisturiser where needed. Once absorbed (enough time to get dressed), then apply sunscreen if it’s in the morning. Once this has dried completely (check emails), apply makeup.”

4. Choose active actives

For actives that deliver some effective anti-ageing moxy to skincare regimes, the pairing of vitamin C and retinoids makes for a powerful partnership. “One of my favourite anti-ageing combinations is to use retinoids at night to stimulate renewal and repair, and vitamin C in the morning to protect skin against the environment, so this timing is logical.

“I think this duo plus sunscreen is a fantastic combination for most people to try if they’re interested in getting the most out of their skincare from an anti-ageing perspective.”

Rather than sourcing from the high street, Dr Bunting recommends products that comprise of better quality vitamin C than their cheaper counterparts. “ Obagi Professional-C Vitamin C 15% Serum , £73.81. is highly effective, rapidly absorbed and easily layered in combination with other actives like alpha hydroxyl acids,” says Dr Bunting. Due to the brand’s professional grade products, they are only available through physicians, medical spas and other skincare professionals. Another Dr Bunting-approved option that is more widely available though is Skinceuticals Phloretin CF Gel , £150.