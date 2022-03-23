The cheap beauty supers

Not all cult beauty products are found in high-end department stores. Here our Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor shares the beauty staples she recommends under £15 that you can buy online. 1. Rimmel Scandal Eyes Mascara, £7

I was recommended this mascara by makeup artist Kay Montano who regularly retouches the faces of the Hollywood elite. She told me she thought this was just as good as any of the more expensive brands and she’s not wrong. The brush is big and spiky and catches every lash to create a big, fanned flutter. 2. Andrew Barton Frizz Tamer Styling Brush, £7

I have mad hair with a life of its own so am a bit of a hair smoothing connoisseur. This brush helps pull frizzy hair super smooth. Pull hair around the brush section by section and blow dry using the nozzle of your hair dryer to blow air down the hair shaft. 3. This Works Sleep Balm, £12

I am a big fan of the whole This Works range which delivers high quality aromatherapy products at an affordable price and with great packaging. This is a potent blend of lavender, monoi and coconut oil which you can keep by your bed to rub on temples of wrists for a better, more soothing night’s sleep. Great for putting in your handbag when travelling. 4. Essie Good to Go Fast Drying Top Coat, £11.95

The difference between looking like you’ve done your own nails and looking like you’ve had a manicure is all in the top coat. This one from Essie is amazing – apply to wet nails and it not only has them touch-dry super quick, but leaves a blinding shine you normally only see in a salon. 5. Nivea Visage Daily Essentials Gentle Eye Makeup Remover, £3.29

I rarely use expensive eye makeup removers. I like them plain, simple and gentle and don’t think it’s something worth spending a fortune on. Unless I’m wearing waterproof mascara I don’t like them oily either as I find it can leave eyes oily. This one is like a gentle water and smells of that lovely caring familiar Nivea smell. 6. Balance Me Brightening Body Polish, £15

Using an exfoliator of any kind is always a treat. If you’re anything like me, when you actually get round to using one, your skin feels so soft, so like new that you can’t understand why you don’t make it a regular part of your beauty regime. This one contains seas salt and zingy spearmint to leave skin tingling and sparkling clean. 7. Weleda Wild Rose Creamy Body Wash, £8.50

Weleda products are free from synthetic fragrances, colours and preservatives and they use very high quality natural ingredients. This body wash contains organic rosehip seed oil, and rose damascena essential oil to make an everyday experience of showering an indulgence. 8. Bourjois Healthy Mix Serum Gel Foundation, £10.99

It used to be that you had to spend a lot of money on foundation to get a good one that wasn’t apricot in colour and thick like toothpaste. Now all this has changed. This foundation is fast becoming a cult product because it’s so easy to blend, is barely visible to the naked eye, covers imperfections yet leaves skin glowy and fresh. 9. St Tropez Every Day Gradual Tan in Medium/ Dark, £14.50

Without a little bit of self-tan I can look very pale and pasty. However I also recognise that there’s a fine line between looking glowy and looking too creosote’d. This every day gradual tanner is bronze glow perfection. It gives just the right amount of colour to pasty English skin - the honey colour I would want to go if I actually ever went brown. 10. Organic Burst Spirulina Powder, £10.99 (on offer for £8.79)