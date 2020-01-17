Bakuchiol: the natural retinol alternative that won’t leave you red-faced

Retinol - it’s regarded as one of the most effective ingredients around for slowing the ageing process. It isn’t for everyone though. Side-effects include sensitivity, inflammation, dryness and for some, peeling. Which is why bakuchiol, a gentler plant-based alternative, has seen a peak in popularity as of late amongst brands and fans of Pinterest (searches for it are up a staggering 275 per cent).

What is bakuchiol?

Pronounced ba-koo-heel, it’s derived from the babchi plant and has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine due to its soothing and healing properties. It’s one of those rare finds though that seems to have stood the test of time - and could still give other ingredients a run for their money. According to a study published by the British Journal of Dermatology, it’s not just as good as retinol when it comes to tackling the effects of sun damage , but it’s also better tolerated. “It's the only botanical extract thus far that's shown real, clinically-proven results similar to that of retinol - stimulating collagen production, strengthening the skin's foundation, and minimising the appearance of lines and wrinkles, without the risk of irritation,” Dimitra Davidson, President of Indeed Labs says.

What’s more, it can help in reducing acne and hyperpigmentation and unlike retinol, it doesn’t increase photosensitivity, meaning that it’s safe for daytime use too (that’s not to say though that you shouldn’t wear an SPF on top of it still).

Is bakuchiol safe for use in pregnancy?

"Bakuchiol is believed to be safe for use during pregnancy, but if you are pregnant please always carefully check labels and full ingredients lists to ensure that there is no other reason the product might not be suitable during this time," says consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk .

What's the difference between retinol and bakuchiol?

Not only is it a much more far-reaching alternative to retinol when it comes to skin types, but it’s also more practical. As a result, more and more brands are incorporating the ingredient into their products. One such example is Ole Henriksen’s Glow Cycle Serum , which along with bakuchiol, also contains exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and hibiscus flower extract to target lines and uneven skin tone and texture in one fell swoop.

Here's our pick of the best bakuchiol products out there - keep in mind though, despite bakuchiol’s high tolerability, we’d recommend patch testing them first if you have particularly sensitive skin .