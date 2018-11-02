A daily hot bath could be better than exercise for depression

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 November 2018
bath

That's according to a new study. We've rounded up the best bath products for boosting mental health and soaking stress away

They say a cup of tea can solve almost anything and the same can be said for a long hot bath.

According to a study conducted by scientists at the University of Freiburg, Germany, a 30-minute bath a day could actually be more effective at treating depression  than exercise. Conducted over eight weeks, the mental wellbeing score of the group who took part was found to have improved by an impressive six points, three points better than those who were asked to do 45 minutes of aerobic exercise a week.

This is believed to be because of the rise in core body temperature, which can lead to better synchronisation of the body clock or circadian rhythms . These can be disrupted or delayed by several hours in depressed people. In the study, the benefits were further enhanced by 20-minutes of relaxation, being wrapped in blankets and the use of a hot water bottle afterwards.

Sounds like there’s never been a better reason to go for a long hot soak. Here are our top bath boosters to make your time in the tub count for more.

