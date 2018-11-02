A daily hot bath could be better than exercise for depression

They say a cup of tea can solve almost anything and the same can be said for a long hot bath.
According to a study conducted by scientists at the University of Freiburg, Germany, a 30-minute bath a day could actually be more effective at treating depression than exercise. Conducted over eight weeks, the mental wellbeing score of the group who took part was found to have improved by an impressive six points, three points better than those who were asked to do 45 minutes of aerobic exercise a week.
This is believed to be because of the rise in core body temperature, which can lead to better synchronisation of the body clock or circadian rhythms . These can be disrupted or delayed by several hours in depressed people. In the study, the benefits were further enhanced by 20-minutes of relaxation, being wrapped in blankets and the use of a hot water bottle afterwards.
Sounds like there’s never been a better reason to go for a long hot soak. Here are our top bath boosters to make your time in the tub count for more.
MOA Fortifying Green Bath Potion, £27.50 for 100ml
Buy online
Great for: Achy muscles
Vegan, revitalising and perfect for a post-workout soak, this beautifully-scented bath oil adds equal parts zen and zing to your bath. Containing sunflower seed, jojoba and yarrow extracts to up your hydration levels, and a blend of peppermint, fir needle, sweet birch and fennel to refresh senses, it suits both wind down and wake up routines.
Elixir Gardens Epsom Salts, £22.95 for 25kg
Buy online
Great for: A purse-friendly hit of magnesium
Facialist Ziggie Bergman put our Editor Victoria Woodhall onto these supersized bags of Epsom salts - they easily serve as the cheapest way to get your fix (a massive bag should last you well over a year!). If you suffer from moderate stress levels or occasional sleep issues, a daily dose can really help in our experience.
Sanctuary Spa Sleep Drift-Off Bath Soak, £12 for 500ml
Buy online
Great for: Calming an overactive mind
If you’re feeling a little sleep-deprived, this one’s for you thanks to its de-stressing blend of lavender oil and midnight flowers. Calming for senses and skin, it sends you off to a good night’s kip in the best way possible.
Kneipp Eucalyptus Cold & Flu Mineral Bath Salts, £9.43 for 500g
Buy online
Great for: Keeping bugs at bay
Have these salts on standby in your medicine cabinet for an extra helping hand in cold and cough season. Containing eucalyptus and mint essential oils to clear blocked noses and decongest sinuses, it helps to give your bath an illness-fighting upgrade.
Voya Moonlight Moments Relaxing Bath & Shower Oil, £35 for 50ml
Buy online
Great for: A drop of luxury
Certified organic by the Soil Association, this silky bath oil soothes skin and senses thanks to its calming fragrance and blend containing lavender, rose geranium and Irish seaweed. Simply pour a couple of capfuls into your bath or massage into skin beforehand for some serious ‘aaaaah’ factor.
Neom Real Luxury Multi Mineral Bath Salts, £38 for 480g
Buy online
Great for: A multi-mineral boost
Containing a whopping 84 naturally occurring minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, chloride, potassium and zinc , it’s safe to say that this new bath salt is brimming with wellness-boosting benefits. Throw rose quartz and calming essential oils into the mix too, and you have the ultimate recipe for relaxation.
Bubble T Bath & Body Bath Pearls In Moroccan Mint Tea, £8 for 25
Buy online
Great for: A burst of nostalgia
Remember those Body Shop bath pearls from years ago? Well, meet version 2.0. Enriched with Moroccan mint tea and essential oils, these new versions serve as the serious blast from the past that’ll rejig your memory and melt modern tensions away.
Read more: 12 anti-stress scents guaranteed to help you relax and unwind.
Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .