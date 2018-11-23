The 2018 Black Friday beauty deals that you won’t want to miss

November 23rd - the day that the majority of world will be trying to get a headstart on their Christmas shopping. Judging from past years, a (virtual) stampede is likely to ensue (browsing’s going to have to take a backseat until next week at least) and being armed with a shopping list of the day’s best beauty deals is likely to serve you well. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or wanting to stock up on some luxurious beauty buys for yourself, here’s where we recommend you head to, and the products worth popping into your Black Friday basket. Liz Earle

Offer: 15% off across the site Brimming with botanicals and benefits, Liz Earle is the brand that we turn to when we want a multi-sensory experience. With textures and scents that add a dose of bliss to your evenings and mornings, their 15% Black Friday discount provides the perfect opportunity to try some of their most iconic products such as their cult Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser Rose & Cedarwood (now £19.97 reduced from £23.50). A fragrant twist on the classic, it's special edition festive packaging, makes it the perfect Christmas gift. If gift sets are more your style though, there’s a wide range to add to both shopping and wish lists. For a curated selection of daily essentials, you’ll love their Brilliance Every Day kit (now £34 reduced from £40), which includes their Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser (and two pure cotton cloths), Instant Boost Skin Tonic and Botanical Shine Shampoo and Conditioner. For a fantastic stocking filler, opt for their Revitalise Skin Duo instead (now £10.20 reduced from £12), an assortment of travel-sized must-haves you won't want to leave home without. For a compilation of greatest hits, look no further than the brand's 12 Days of Liz Earle which you'll be able to get for £68 instead of £80. It doubles up as the ultimate Christmas countdown too. Buy now ENDS: Midnight on Monday 26th November Paula’s Choice

Offer: 20% off orders over £40, plus free delivery AND free gift with orders over £60 For your fill of high-performance actives and fragrance-free formulations, we suggest heading on over to the Paula's Choice website. So many of her products have become GTG team staples and with a variety that suits any age, any skin type and any time of year, you’ll be spoilt for choice - particularly because you’ll also get a free gift this Black Friday when you spend over £60 (the product changes every day, but our top pick will be available on the 22nd, the travel size Resist Anti-Aging Primer Serum SPF 30). What should you buy to get yourself up to the £60 or £40 marks? First up, we’d recommend trying the brand’s anti-pollution Essential Glow Moisturiser SPF30 , £29, from the new Defense line. Antioxidant-rich and brightening, it serves as a valuable skincare shield against the elements. If you have oily skin, we’d suggest trying another team favourite - the Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant , £26. Great for reducing shine, oiliness and blackheads, it can be used all-over or on more specific areas such as the T-zone. Drier than usual? Try the brand’s Clinical Ceramide-Enriched Moisturiser , £55 - it’s cocktail of skin firming ceramides and retinol, and radiance-boosting vitamin C is the ideal daily pick-me-up. And lastly, for a treatment that helps smooth lines and even skin tone, you might benefit from incorporating the 1% Retinol Booster , £47, into your routine. It also contains a soothing combo of licorice root and oat extracts, to help alleviate irritation. Buy now ENDS: 26th November 2018 Foreo

Offer: Up to 30% off on Foreo’s all-time hero products If you love your beauty tech, you’re in luck as Foreo’s sizeable selection of Black Friday deals serves up an ample range of devices for you to get your teeth into - quite literally if you click ‘buy’ on an ISSA 2 toothbrush for 30% off (now £104.30 reduced from £149). Made of a long-lasting polymer and super-soft silicone, it's suitably built for purpose. Using sonic pulse technology, it leaves your smile squeaky clean and lasts an impressive 365 days too on a single charge. If a face mask is a mandatory part of your weekly beauty regime, then you’ll particularly enjoy the 25% sale on it's UFO smart masking device (now £186.75 reduced from £249). Created to provide a K-Beauty style treatment in the fraction of the time, it uses Thermo and Cryo technology and T-Sonic™ pulsations to make your ingredients sink deeper. It’s clever stuff. And finally, if your cleansing routine could do with a helping hand, the 30% offer on the brand’s LUNA 2 T- sonic™ facial cleansing brush and anti-ageing device and 25% offer on the pint-sized LUNA mini 2 will certainly pique your interest. Helping to unclog pores and exfoliate to gently lift off makeup residue and oil, it leaves skin smoother and suppler. Dead skin cells are also cleared away, enhancing the absorption of skincare products. The anti-ageing mode of the LUNA 2 also smooths the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles and leaves skin looking firmer. Buy now ENDS: 28th November 2018. Intimina

Offer: 25% off cups If you’re hoping to stock up on the essentials while reducing your plastic footprint, take advantage of Intimina’s 25% Black Friday sale on its reusable menstrual cups. Body-safe, hygienic and made of medical-grade silicone, a hypoallergenic phthalate and bleach-free material that keeps them in good condition, they’re available in a range of sizes to ensure they’re fit for purpose. If you’re new to cups, try the Lily Cup One (now £14.99 reduced from £19.99) for days when your flow is light to heavy. If you’re a little more used to them, try the Lily Cup Size A (now £18.71 reduced from £24.95) If you’re travelling, go for the Lily Cup Compact Size A instead (now £18.71 reduced from £24.95), which is collapsible to make it all the more travel-friendly. There’s even one called the Ziggy Cup , (now £26.24 reduced from £34.99) a petal-thin, flat-fit number that’s been designed to be worn during sex too. Buy now ENDS: 28th November 2018 Murad

Offer: 25% off* + double your samples at checkout Murad is a go-to of ours for results-driven skincare, especially welcome due to the challenges posed by the change in seasons. If you’re looking for spot control for instance, you’ll find that its Outsmart Blemish Clarifying Treatment (now £26.25 reduced from £35) hits the mark, thanks to its effective combination of five acids – it clears skin of blemish-causing bacteria, oiliness and blackheads without drying the skin and causing irritation. There’s also the opportunity to get your hands on the ingredient of the moment, retinol, courtesy of the brand’s Retinol Youth Renewal Serum (now £52.50 reduced from £70). Great for fine lines and wrinkles, it also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid to help counteract drying after-effects. We also love the brand’s range of moisturisers too, and one that’s particularly suited for the winter months is its Nutrient-Charged Water Gel (now £37.50 reduced from £50), a refreshing oil-free concoction that doesn’t feel heavy and layers well with makeup. If a more even skin tone is your end goal though, try the brand’s Rapid Age Spot Correcting Serum (now £52.50 reduced from £70), on for size instead. Containing ingredients such as niacinamide and brightening plankton extract and vitamin C (to name but a few), it also works to protect skin from environmental wear and tear too. To redeem, use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. Buy now ENDS: 27th November 2018 at 10am * excluding Christmas gift sets, Black Friday sets and travel sizes Ren Clean Skincare





Offer: 25% off everything. Plus, spend £50 and receive one of their bestsellers (up to the value of £32). This Black Friday promotion is particularly unique due to the good it does for both world and wallet. Let me explain. As well as offering online exclusives, one-off value bundles, some great gifts with purchase and a 25% discount on all of its products, for every order made on renskincare.com , the team at the brand’s London HQ will add an extra minute to removing plastic pollution from canals and waterways during its London Canal Clean-up event. CEO Arnaud Meysselle says, “Black Friday has become one of the most critical retail days of the year and we aim to make REN Clean Skincare’s Black Friday one that is also sustainable.” What’s more, for every order received on Tuesday the 27th November, also known as ‘Giving Tuesday’, the brand will donate £5 to Surfers Against Sewage. Seriously great steps by the brand to help us save money and the planet. To redeem, use code BLACK at checkout. Buy now ENDS: Monday 26th November 2018. Exclusions apply. James Read Tan