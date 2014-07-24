The best body scrub for boosting your summer body care regime

If your legs and arms are feeling bumpy, dry and far from beach-ready , the new Macadamia and Papaya Radiance Scrub from Elemental Herbology could be just what they need.

With a soft buttery texture that leaves skin feeling nourished, soft and supple, it’s also satisfyingly grainy enough to leave skin smooth and deeply exfoliated for the perfect skin buffing treatment whether you’re at the beginning or at the end of a summer holiday. Containing a skin conditioning cocktail of macademia and buriti oils to leave skin noticeably more moisturised and papaya, sea salt and sugar to improve texture and encourage cell renewal, it provides a gentler and less abrasive way to polish skin without drying it out.

Suitable for all skin types, but especially for dry skin in our opinion, we may have just found the best exfoliating scrub for getting us a just that extra bit closer to reaching our summer skin goals.

The Elemental Herbology Macademia & Papaya Radiance Body Scrub is £29 and available from www.elementalherbology.com .