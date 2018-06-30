This is the new way to wear your fragrance this year

There’s something about a body spray or mist that instantly conjures up images of classrooms, P.E. lessons, and sweaty changing rooms for me. Back in Sixth Form, a can or bottle of Impulse’s or Bath & Body Work’s finest was a record bag staple and post-netball, was often passed among my friends and I for a quick spritz before we had to dash to Maths afterwards (our teacher was a stickler for punctuality).
The category carries a fair amount of nostalgia but as I’ve gotten older, they’ve lost their appeal, overshadowed by more ‘grown up’ alternatives in my cupboard. However, thanks to a variety of new launches from both high end and high street brands, they’re making their way back into mine and the team’s fragrance wardrobes.
The likes of Jo Malone, Byredo and interestingly, Impulse, have expanded their repertoires to include these lightweight mists in recent times - ideal for the summer months when you may not be looking to wear something as heavy as a traditional eau de parfum. “The body mist has a slightly more delicate level of fragrance compared to our classic colognes and can be applied liberally all over the body,” explains Emma South, Fragrance & Lifestyle Expert for Jo Malone London. “It is perfect worn solo for a light veil of scent or layered with another cologne or body crème for a bespoke twist.”
From budget to blowout, here are the summer spritzes currently making a splash.
Jo Malone Cattleya Flower Body Mist, £45 for 100ml
From its colourful bottle to its refreshing scent, this lightweight mist is every bit the fragrant summer cocktail. Serving up a mouth-watering blend of notes - cattleya and orchid petals, sparkling citrus fruit, a splash of bitter gentian and vetiver - it’s sunshine in a spray.
Impulse Tropical Beach + Espresso Body Mist, £6.99 for 150ml
These new additions provide the memories of old but with a fresher feel courtesy of their new mist format. Each scent is designed to provide a juxtaposition between sweet and smokey and, thanks to a blend of orange flower, dry amber, patchouli and coffee, its Tropical Beach + Espresso variation offers a particularly nose-worthy level of depth.
Byredo Triple Gagnant Les Bois, £75 for a set of three
Although technically ‘hair perfumes,’ these travel-sized miniatures can be used just as effectively to scent skin too. Containing three of the brand’s bestselling woody scents, they’re designed to subtly diffuse throughout the day to provide long-lasting fragrance that’s not too overpowering in the heat.
Yardley Lily of the Valley Moisturising Fragrance Body Mist, £6 for 200ml
Uplifting for both spirits and savings, this budget-friendly pick is surprisingly potent for its tiny price point. Infused with the brand’s Lily of the Valley eau de toilette, it’s also quick-drying for a fast and refreshing fragrance fix.
Jo Loves Grapefruit Body Spray, £40 for 150ml
Designed to be used on body, hair and clothing, these new graffiti-inspired body sprays from Jo Loves are both fast-absorbing and versatile. We’re particularly taken by its Grapefruit scent - it offers a greater degree of bite than the sweeter picks in our edit.
