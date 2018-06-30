This is the new way to wear your fragrance this year

There’s something about a body spray or mist that instantly conjures up images of classrooms, P.E. lessons, and sweaty changing rooms for me. Back in Sixth Form, a can or bottle of Impulse’s or Bath & Body Work’s finest was a record bag staple and post-netball, was often passed among my friends and I for a quick spritz before we had to dash to Maths afterwards (our teacher was a stickler for punctuality).

The category carries a fair amount of nostalgia but as I’ve gotten older, they’ve lost their appeal, overshadowed by more ‘grown up’ alternatives in my cupboard. However, thanks to a variety of new launches from both high end and high street brands, they’re making their way back into mine and the team’s fragrance wardrobes.

The likes of Jo Malone, Byredo and interestingly, Impulse, have expanded their repertoires to include these lightweight mists in recent times - ideal for the summer months when you may not be looking to wear something as heavy as a traditional eau de parfum. “The body mist has a slightly more delicate level of fragrance compared to our classic colognes and can be applied liberally all over the body,” explains Emma South, Fragrance & Lifestyle Expert for Jo Malone London. “It is perfect worn solo for a light veil of scent or layered with another cologne or body crème for a bespoke twist.”

From budget to blowout, here are the summer spritzes currently making a splash.

Jo Malone Cattleya Flower Body Mist, £45 for 100ml