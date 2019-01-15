Why CBD skincare oils are so versatile

CBD oil is leafing its mark (apologies) all over the health and beauty aisles currently, and the upswing in interest in all things hemp-related looks set to continue according to cannabis industry analysts The Brightfield Group who predict that the hemp -CBD sector will be worth $22 billion by 2022. Distinct from medicinal cannabis that’s currently only available on prescription in the UK, cannabidiol (CBD) isn’t simply being touted as a tincture with potential to relieve anxiety and insomnia but it’s got status as a topical soother and moisturiser in skincare circles too. In fact, many CBD skincare oils do double duty as supplements as you will discover, and you don’t need to shell out to access the benefits either. It’s quite literally a growing market, so there’s more research and product development required to determine the full potential of the cannabis plant where skincare is concerned, but here’s your CBD skincare high five as it stands. Incidentally don’t take this stuff to the airport - while these CBD oils don’t contain THC, the famously psychoactive compound found within the cannabis plant, and despite the fact that CBD is legal in the UK, the cannabis plant isn’t and hemp oil isn’t legal in every country. Better safe than sorry/ behind bars (possibly being overdramatic here but just in case). Disciple Miracle Drops 1%, £22 for 30ml

Available in 1 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 5 per cent CBD concentration this facial oil also moonlights as a tincture - you can add it to skincare, or include it as a final step in your moisturising routine to seal in hydration or pipette a few drops under your tongue/ in your coffee (a CBD latte is surely the next Starbucks offering). Sticking to the topical prowess, however, it’s recommended to blend a few drops with your facial oil or moisturiser to help to reduce inflammation and dryness and strengthen the skin barrier. It’s fragrance free, grassy smelling and very simply developed - it contains just hemp seed oil and cannabidiol so it should be a goer for even very sensitive skin. Buy it now Revolution CBD Oil, £10 for 30ml

Lipid rich and fragrance-free, while you shouldn’t ingest this one, it comes in handy for locking down moisture in the skin and helping to alleviate chapping, flaking and soreness. Add it as the final step in your evening skincare routine if you have very dry skin - as well as cannabidiol and hemp seed oil it contains nourishing, non-irritating sweet almond oil and grapeseed oil. It’s not one for acne sufferers or those prone to oiliness, however, as the coconut oil content alongside other rich plant oils could prove too occlusive. One for the parched. Buy it now The Organic Pharmacy CBD Oil, £59 for 10ml

Another supplement/ skincare hybrid, this 10 per cent concentration CBD can be taken sublingually or applied directly to the skin to supposedly aid everything from localised aches and pains (CBD is very bioavailable so its compounds are readily absorbed and utilised by the body) to eczema . This is the highest CBD concentration in the list, hence the expense. Buy it now CBD Enriching Oil, £48 for 30ml

While you can’t add this CBD oil to your morning smoothie, you can drop some into your conditioner, moisturiser, body lotion or smooth it over the ends of the hair for multipurpose perks - it also contains hydrating olive and marula oils for silkening, strengthening clout and it’s non-fragrant, making it suitable for sensitive skin. It’s rich stuff so a few drops will suffice and it also comes in a 10ml portable rollerball for easy on the go application and travel (although, as above, don’t risk the airport, just in case). Buy it now Ohne Anti-Teardrops 1% CBD Oil, £27