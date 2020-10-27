The best cleansers for dry skin

3 / 11

Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser, £30 for 150ml

This silky cleanser is designed especially for dry, dehydrated skin and feels ultra-hydrating as you massage it into dry skin. It has marine algae in the ingredients line up to enhance the skin’s elasticity and moisture content, while hyaluronic acid improves the skin's moisture retention. Aloe vera is in there to calm, while kiwi gives a hit of vitamin C. It feels ultra-luxe when you rub it into the skin and if you're on the go with no access to water, it doesn't need to be rinsed off. Not ideal if you're using it to remove makeup, but interesting to know none the less! For supple skin you can't go wrong with this.

