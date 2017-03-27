The best cleansers for oily skin
Finding a skincare formula that fits oily or breakout-prone complexions can prove particularly complex, especially when it comes to its first building block - an effective cleanser.
Whether to help mattify or exfoliate on a deeper level, the ideal equation should result in skin feeling purified without feeling parched - but it’s a notoriously hard balancing act to achieve. To provide a helping hand, we put a collection of oily skin cleansers to the test to see which scrubbed up best. Here’s our pick of the bunch.
Avene Cleanance Cleansing Gel, £10.50 for 200ml
Formulated to help rebalance oil levels, this soap-free cleanser effectively lifts away daily dirt and impurities to leave oily and blemish-prone skin types soothed, not stripped. With key ingredient monolaurin chosen to address excess sebum production and zinc gluconate to calm, it leaves complexions feeling softer and refreshed.
Skinceuticals Blemish & Age Cleansing Gel, £36.75 for 250ml
Providing a potent yet practical dose of exfoliating moxy for your money, this hard-working cleanser both refines and refreshes. Particularly good for oily and mature skin types, its combination of three different acids (glycolic, salicylic and capryloyl salicylic acid) makes for an effective cocktail for aiding better clarity, to offer a stronger option for those whose skin concerns are both ageing and blemish-related.
Paula’s Choice Skin Balancing Oil-reducing Cleanser, £19 for 237ml
Creamy and cleansing, this fragrance-free choice gently removes daily buildup to leave oil-prone complexions grime and makeup free. Ideal for morning and evening use, its lightweight texture makes for a particularly valuable asset for those looking for shine control that doesn’t leave a sticky residue.
Vichy Normaderm Deep Cleansing Purifying Gel, £11.49 for 200ml
Proving a hit with male and female testers alike, this sebum sapping pick makes for a far-reaching choice for the slick-prone. Formulated with exfoliating salicylic and glycolic acids and with a refreshing gel texture, it leaves skin thoroughly cleansed but not over-dried.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel, £11.50 for 200ml
Soap and alcohol-free, this foaming gel makes easy work of excess sebum and turbulent T-zones. Creating a light lather that loves combination to oily skin types, it’s refreshingly gentle and leaves complexions squeaky clean.
Clarins Gentle Foaming Cleanser with Tamarind and Micro-pearls, £20 for 125ml
With salicylic acid rich micro-pearls and tamarind extract to aid exfoliation, this creamy cleanser’s silky lather works a treat for clearing away both dirt and dead cells. Plus, a little goes a long way, with only a small amount needed to cover face and neck comprehensively.
