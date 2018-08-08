Cleansing masks: the face wash upgrade for brighter, less oily skin

Is air pollution taking its toll on your skin? If so, you’re not alone - with rising levels prompting everything from breakouts to increased sebum production and pigment spots , it’s no surprise that our skincare routine, particularly our choice of cleansers, has had to adapt to better suit our complexion’s more complex needs. With techniques like double cleansing fast becoming the new norm, it’s clear that people are demanding more from their daily face wash. And as a result, there’s a new product category making its mark - cleansing masks.

Classed as facial masks with more targeted purifying and exfoliating benefits, they offer a greater degree of deep cleansing ability, more sophisticated ingredients to help boost skin’s defences and in some cases, shape-shifting textures. Designed to be left on for anything from one minute to 10, skin stands to reap greater benefits from these more intensive treatments compared to traditional formulations that are meant to be rinsed off straight away. They’re already big business in China with new Mintel research reporting that their usage has gone up to 40 per cent among urban Chinese women this year. A rise attributed to growing concerns about air pollution.

From products to help settle out of control sebum levels to antioxidant-rich formulations to help brighten and probiotic picks designed to boost the skin’s barrier, these are the leave-ons set to make a lasting impression.

Elizabeth Arden Superstart Probiotic Cleanser Whip to Clay, £22 for 125ml