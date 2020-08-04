1 / 15

The best cleansing oils for dry skin

If foam cleansers can leave your face feeling tight, using a cleansing oil instead could provide the perfect skincare swap. Effective in melting stubborn makeup and hydrating your face too, oil cleansers form part of an effective double cleanse routine when used before a cleansing cream or gel. Plus, massaging it into your face feels like a self-care addition to your nighttime routine.

Cleansing oils use water-soluble oils to dissolve your makeup and wash it away; simply rub a few drops of the oil onto your face when dry, massage it in (we'd say for 30 seconds) then add water to rinse off.

Here are the best cleansing oils we've tried, for every budget