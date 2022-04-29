Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Often overlooked in favour of cleansing balms , cleansing jellies, foaming cleansers and micellars, the powder cleanser for face has been used in Asia for centuries. Now with sustainability at the forefront of our beauty buying choices, it's finally having a moment.

Cleansing powders are typically finely-milled powders made of rice bran or ground oat kernel. These days, they are often combined with actives such as blemish-busting salicylic acid, vitamin C and enzymatic exfoliators such as papaya. You simply mix them with water in the palm of your hand to turn them into a liquid cleanser. This year, Chanel launched its first sustainable range No1 De Chanel, showcasing powder face cleanser. And now cult Japanese-inspired skincare brand Tatcha has finally landed in the UK, allowing us all to get our hands on some of the best powder cleansers on the planet.

Here's why cleansing powders are so right for now, and the nine we rate.

They last a long time

A powder cleanser is highly concentrated so you don’t need to use very much. Once you’ve cleansed your face to remove any makeup, tip a small amount (aim for about half a teaspoon) into the palm of your hand, mix with water until it becomes a lovely creamy lather and then massage into your face using circular motions. Rinse with water. See? Simple.

They’re travel friendly

Their waterless formula makes them handy if you’re on the go, too, as consultant dermatologist and author of The Skincare Bible Dr Anjali Mahto tells me. "They can be convenient, particularly so for travel purposes when there are restrictions placed on quantities of liquids we can take.” Plus they are incredibly lightweight.

They both cleanse and exfoliate

Unlike your bottled cleansers, with a powder cleanser you can customise your texture to suit your skin type by dialling up or down the amount of water you add. Looking for a gentle cleanse? Add more water to get a smooth lather; for oilier skin that needs more exfoliation adding less water will create a thicker, grainier paste.

The slightly grainy texture, which varies from product to product, acts as a very gentle exfoliant, so there’s no need for that extra step in your routine. It makes for a more thorough or even second cleanse. Tatcha recommends its Rice Polish as a second step after a makeup-removing oil cleanser.

However, the gritty texture of some could mean sensitive types need to be wary, as Dr Mahto explains. "Powder cleansers are probably suitable for most skin types depending on the ingredients but I would use them with caution in those with chronic inflammatory skin conditions such as rosacea or eczema, where there is a high chance of irritation or sensitivity .”

They’re a sustainable skincare alternative

As predicted in our 2022 beauty trends report year, waterless beauty is one way to adapt your beauty routine to be more environmentally friendly. Water often makes up 90 per cent of the entire product! Not in a powder cleanser though; not only does this cut down on unnecessary use of this scarce ingredient, but it also decreases C02 emissions. When water is added products are heavier to transport.

If you prefer your skincare preservative-free then a waterless beauty product such as a powder cleanser for face could be for you. The absence of water means that bacteria or mould is less likely to grow so preservatives aren’t always needed. Powder cleansers often contain no, or at least fewer preservatives than other cleanser types.

Cleansing powder for face: the verdict: For travelling, they’re a no-brainer, delivering a thorough cleanse (don’t even go there with suggesting face wipes) without contributing to your liquids limit in your hand luggage - plus they’re much lighter too. However, you’re not likely to use these around your eyes (ouch), so they work best as a second cleanse or at least after the removal of your eye makeup. It’s also worth treading carefully if you have sensitive or dry skin. There are also very few budget options, however, they last several times longer than a liquid formulas.

As for how cleansing powders work, they do take a bit of getting used to if you’re more of a pump-and-go kind of cleanser, and mixing the water can get messy, but with many including added ingredients such as vitamin C along with the advantage of knocking an exfoliating step out of our skincare routine, powder cleansers have plenty of beauty benefits.

Here’s our edit of the best cleansing powders on the market…

The powder cleanser loved by Meghan Markle