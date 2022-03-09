Could you benefit from using an eye balm instead of an eye cream?

There’s something quite comforting about a balm texture. It’s the skincare equivalent of a heated blanket and while formulations have largely been kept for lips, it now looks set to make its mark on the world of eye treatments too.

Vaseline and Carmex they are not though. Their non-cloying, melt-in textures are designed to actually reduce pulling and tugging during application - they’re surprisingly lightweight.

They’re also extremely versatile, more so than eye creams in our experience. Their denser consistencies and hydrating ingredients equip them well for attracting and locking in moisture (they work great as masks) and, when combined with their speedy absorption times, they work well as eye primers as well. If you’ve also got especially dry patches on other parts of your face, they’ll provide welcome relief to them too.

Effective against everything from pollution to dark circles and fine lines, there’s a wide range to choose from. Which ones rank highest when it comes to texture and ingredients? Here are our top picks.

Algenist Complete Eye Renewal Balm, £48 for 15ml