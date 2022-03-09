Could you benefit from using an eye balm instead of an eye cream?

There’s something quite comforting about a balm texture. It’s the skincare equivalent of a heated blanket and while formulations have largely been kept for lips, it now looks set to make its mark on the world of eye treatments too.
Vaseline and Carmex they are not though. Their non-cloying, melt-in textures are designed to actually reduce pulling and tugging during application - they’re surprisingly lightweight.
They’re also extremely versatile, more so than eye creams in our experience. Their denser consistencies and hydrating ingredients equip them well for attracting and locking in moisture (they work great as masks) and, when combined with their speedy absorption times, they work well as eye primers as well. If you’ve also got especially dry patches on other parts of your face, they’ll provide welcome relief to them too.
Effective against everything from pollution to dark circles and fine lines, there’s a wide range to choose from. Which ones rank highest when it comes to texture and ingredients? Here are our top picks.
Algenist Complete Eye Renewal Balm, £48 for 15ml
Buy online
Extremely fast absorbing, this silky textured number acts a great daily choice - especially when you’re in a rush. Containing de-puffing caffeine , brightening vitamin C , raspberry seed extract and the brand’s elastin-boosting alguronic acid, it ticks a number of skincare requirements.
Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm, £32
Buy online
This cooling roll-on treatment is like Chapstick for eyes thanks to its moisture-boosting formula. Lactose from Goat’s milk helps soothe dryness away while manuka honey helps to calm irritation. What’s more, it’s great used both underneath and on top of makeup - a definite handbag staple.
Skinceuticals AOX Eye Gel, £75 for 15ml
Buy online
While called a gel, this sophisticatedly formulated pick is more balm-like in its texture. Velvety smooth, it’s packed with skincare goodies - a protective cocktail of phloretin, L-ascorbic acid (vitamin C) and ferulic acid to provide a shield of defense against environmental aggressors. A supreme fatigue-fighter.
L’Occitane Divine Eye Balm, £58 for 15ml
Buy online
This eye treatment has a range of uses thanks to its delicious melt-in formula. A mixture of shea butter, aescin, rose floral water and mattifying powders help fight off signs of fatigue by day, but if you’re looking for a more intensive treatment, apply a generous layer at night and leave it on while you’re having a bath.
RMK Instant Treatment Stick, £25
Buy online
Light reflective and moisturising, this multi-purpose skincare/makeup hybrid is extremely useful when it comes to winter-proofing skin. Containing fine pink pearl and olive and sweet almond oils, it leaves delicate eye areas softer and suppler.
Elemis Pro-Radiance Illuminating Eye Balm, £34 for 10ml
Buy online
This pick’s cooling applicator and mattifying finish set it apart from the rest of the pack. Containing blurring powders, it cleverly hides the signs of a late night, while omega-rich apricot kernel oil and extracts of arnica and chamomile leave skin re-energised and refreshed.
Read more: 6 eye primers that will finally stop your eyeshadow from creasing.