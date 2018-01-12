The best face masks for sensitive skin

2 / 7

Trilogy Very Gentle Hydra Mask, £24.50

This was the first mask I tested, and I almost ditched the rest and resolved to write 800 words on how much I adore it instead. Yes, it’s that good. Now perhaps it’s down to my lack of regular mask usage, but I was wowed by the results of just 10 minutes with this. In a small jar (this may be my only criticism - I think I’d rather a tube) this custard-yellow cream doesn’t look all that appealing, but as you spread a thick layer on to your skin the comfort is immediate. It’s rich, creamy, fragrance-free and full of skin-soothing ingredients such as sweet almond oil, antioxidant-rich maqui berry and the brand's new calming complex, SyriCalm®, which helps to reduce inflammation and strengthen the skin’s barrier. I left it on freshly cleansed skin for 12 minutes; it doesn’t so much dry as it does absorb into the skin - you don’t need to fully wash away afterwards, simply wipe off the excess (which feels like a slightly hardened moisturiser that’s been left behind). My skin afterwards felt as good as new; six weeks of a bad cold had left my face a dry, flaky, dull disaster, but on wiping away the mask all signs of dryness had disappeared - I was left with ridiculously smooth skin that I’ve only ever experienced post-facial. My skin looked brighter, softer and simply healthier. This is going to lead my Sunday facial routine from now on.