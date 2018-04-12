1 / 8

The new fake tan textures making getting a glow easier than ever

Fake tan is probably one of the most innovative beauty categories out there: what started as Nutella-esque, steak-prone paste has evolved into light as air, cooling and quick developing faux glow godsends. In the last few years we’ve seen many developments in texture and delivery methods, from fast-drying mousses, bronzing sheet masks and in-shower tans that develop in mere minutes. We can choose from adjustable gradual tans, drops to add to your favourite moisturizer and there’s been a huge expansion of the natural and organic category, with the increasing use of natural DHAs derived from ingredients such as sugar beet that are usable in pregnancy ( The Organic Pharmacy and Balance Me are leading the golden charge here).

Last year was the year of tanning while you sleep, with nocturnal launches including Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask and Tan Luxe Sleep Oil . This year the newcomers making a splash include 'reach everywhere' tanning waters that feel weightless on the skin yet are capable of developing seamless all-over tans and rollerball oils that create glossy tans and nourish parched limbs. Colour adaptive technology is also helping to rid us of the radioactive tan terrors- peach, green and violet undertones ensure that orange is never an option. Read on for the key players…