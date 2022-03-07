Is this the secret to super soft hands this winter?

When it comes to new season skincare needs, there’s one area that could do with a helping hand and from the headline, I’m guessing you know the direction I’m going in here. If your poor paws often take the form of a grizzly’s in the winter months (much like mine) a good hand scrub can be a valuable way of coaxing them out of glove-based hibernation.

We know what you’re thinking though - why not just use your body scrub? You can do, but hand scrubs are likely to be less abrasive thanks to their finer granules, and more conditioning too due to their moisturising formulas. Working to slough off dead cell build-up, they leave skin softer and smoother as well as improving the absorption of your hand cream too.

A great way to bring a salon-worthy treatment to the comfort of your own home, it’s the small but effective tweak to your at-home mani that can make a world of difference. Which ones do we rate? Here are 6 of our favourites.

Rituals Softening Miracle Hand Scrub, £11 for 70ml