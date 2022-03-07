Is this the secret to super soft hands this winter?

When it comes to new season skincare needs, there’s one area that could do with a helping hand and from the headline, I’m guessing you know the direction I’m going in here. If your poor paws often take the form of a grizzly’s in the winter months (much like mine) a good hand scrub can be a valuable way of coaxing them out of glove-based hibernation.
We know what you’re thinking though - why not just use your body scrub? You can do, but hand scrubs are likely to be less abrasive thanks to their finer granules, and more conditioning too due to their moisturising formulas. Working to slough off dead cell build-up, they leave skin softer and smoother as well as improving the absorption of your hand cream too.
A great way to bring a salon-worthy treatment to the comfort of your own home, it’s the small but effective tweak to your at-home mani that can make a world of difference. Which ones do we rate? Here are 6 of our favourites.
Rituals Softening Miracle Hand Scrub, £11 for 70ml
This serenely scented pick’s rich texture’s a real treat to apply. Containing ginseng and gingko biloba oils, it helps restore some welcome balance to winter-weary digits.
Buy online .
L’Occitane One-Minute Hand Scrub, £16 for 75ml
Enriched with shea butter, apricot oil and allantoin, this versatile number also doubles up as a mask for days when your hands need an extra boost. We’re already huge fans of the brand’s hand creams and this addition acts as the perfect partner to make their benefits stretch that little bit further.
Buy online .
Champneys Harmonious Hands Restoring Hand Scrub, £1.50 for 75ml
At just over a quid, this freshly fragranced budget-friendly scrub is the cheapest in our edit but provides the results of one that’s much more expensive. With super fine granules, it buffs away roughness with ease and won’t break the bank either.
Buy online .
Byredo Rose Hand Scrub, £44 for 100ml
For a touch of luxury, look no further than this pick from one of our favourite fragrance brands. “It's soft yet still scrubby and leaves hands so smooth,” says GTG Senior Features Writer, Anna Hunter. Plus in true Byredo style, its scent lingers on fingertips long after you've washed your hands too.
Buy online .
OPI Pro Spa Micro-Exfoliating Hand Polish, £16 for 118ml
Containing conditioning cupuacu and white tea micro exfoliators and brightening vitamin C, this finely milled scrub leaves hands smoother and brighter too. A little goes a long way too.
Buy online .
LUSH Salted Coconut Hand Scrub, £8.50 for 130g
Its ingredients list makes for a pretty delicious read - sea salt to exfoliate, extra virgin coconut oil to soften and fresh lemon infusion to refresh. And, like all of Lush’s products, it abides by the brand’s non-animal testing policy.
Buy online .
Read more: 6 expert-approved ways to make your mani-pedi last longer.
Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .