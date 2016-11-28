The best high street scents

The world of high street scent has come a long way in the last decade. Offering a greater level of choice in terms of note composition and range of price points, they’re certainly not to be sniffed at. Which should be on your fragrance wish-lists? Here’s our pick of the best. & Other Stories Paris Atelier Ballet Improvise Eau de Parfum, £60

Created by renowned perfumer Jérôme Epinette (signature scent aficionado of Byredo, Atelier Cologne and Oribe to name but a few), this beautifully sweet yet sophisticated fragrance is a firm favourite of ours. Combining lemon zest with white pepper, a midnight violet and suede accord, patchouli and vanilla cream, it transitions seamlessly from day to night. Plus, its elegant automiser bottle adds a subtle dose of glamour to anyone’s dressing table. Available in-store at & Other Stories. Zara Nude Bouquet Eau de Parfum, £15.99

A floral number that’s as lovely to use as it is to look at, this pretty pick provides depth and daytime wearability in equal measure. Notes of sandalwood and tonka bean provide its lighter constituents with a highly addictive extra dimension, for the ultimate accessory to rival the high street giant’s covetable collection of handbags and jewellery. Buy online . Autograph Luxe Noir Eau de Toilette, £19.50

The beauty hall at Marks and Spencer has undergone significant growth over the last couple of years. However, while its brand portfolio may be expanding by the minute, we’ll always have a soft spot for the department store’s much-loved Autograph range. This elegant and energising scent is both soft and sparkling courtesy of refreshing citrus notes, juniper and rose. Floral but not frumpy, it’s brings to mind a walk in a garden on a hot summer’s eve. Bliss. Buy online . Crabtree & Evelyn Evelyn Rose Eau de Parfum, £45

Strikingly crisp and understatedly elegant, this modern interpretation of the brand’s signature scent merges the classic with the contemporary perfectly. With English roses at its core, fresh accords of juicy citrus and amber notes give it a softer finish for a fragrance that's full of fresh blooms, blue skies and overall springtime zeal. Buy online . Monsoon Rose Gold Eau de Parfum, £24

The colour of the year has to undisputedly be rose gold. Currently found gilding our makeup bags , it was only a matter of time before our scents also had a metallic makeover too. This sweet, sharp and chic find provides both style and substance in one fell swoop thanks to fruity, floral and warming notes creating a luxuriously layered final product. Buy online . & Other Stories Paris Atelier Nocturne Parisienne Eau de Parfum, £60

For something a little more daring, look no further than Nocturne Parisienne’s ode to oud. While this statement note takes centre stage, the additions of crisp pink pepper and saffron, midnight plum, amber and cedarwood add a softness to transform it into a truly enveloping and attention-grabbing scent guaranteed to turn heads. Available in-store at & Other Stories. Primark PS...Love Gold, £3.50

Should you ever need a speedy spritz of something super sweet when on the move, pop into Primark and pick up this budget beauty buy. One of the most affordable on the market, it suits functionality rather than fragrance connoisseur at under a fiver, but serves as a fast yet effective go-to when caught fragrance free. Buy online . Crabtree & Evelyn Caribbean Island Wild Flowers Eau de Toilette, £39.50