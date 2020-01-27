10 jelly cleansers that leave skin soft - not stripped

1 / 11

The 10 best jelly cleansers

When it comes to K-Beauty, there are a number of products we’re obsessed with - hair sheet masks , cushion foundations ...and most recently, jelly cleansers.

Thicker than a cleansing oil, thinner than a cleansing balm, they’re characterised by their more gelatinous textures, conditioning ingredients (dry skin types will be particularly drawn to them) and chameleon-like formulas that can switch from jelly to milk with just a splash of water. A new beauty category that’s picking up pace, here are our favourites.