5 fast-absorbing jelly moisturisers that’ll save you time in the mornings

Jelly - it’s not just a treat for the tastebuds. Turns out it’s also a treat for the skin too as seen by the rise of cleansing jellies and now, jelly moisturisers.

We aren’t talking a tub of Vaseline here. Rather, refreshingly textured and sophisticatedly formulated semi-solids that are lighter than a cream and faster absorbing than a gel. And they’re set to be big. Everyone from Clinique to Garnier is adding them to their portfolios, with the category finding success across the globe. In fact, skincare brand J.One’s Jelly Pack sells four units every 60 seconds and is one of Sephora’s bestselling products too.

Fast to sink in and loaded with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to provide long-lasting hydration, those with combination to oily skin types stand to benefit most from these lightweight heavyweights. However, as we found out at the launch for Clinique’s new Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, they also serve as a great option for those with dry and blemish-prone skin types looking to avoid the heaviness of a lotion. They’re also a great minute-saving option for the time-poor, and they sit really well underneath makeup too.

Cooling, non-greasy, hydrating and multitasking, here are five of our favourites. (Extra tip - pop one in the fridge before you use it for an even more refreshing experience. You’re welcome).

Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, £31 for 125ml