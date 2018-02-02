The 10 best moisturisers for combination skin
Finding the right moisturiser for combination skin can cause quite the conundrum. Dry in some areas, oilier in others, the variations differ from person to person making it tricky to get your hands on your perfect match.
If you're struggling to find your daily fix, not to fret, we've gone and done the testing for you to come up with an ultimate edit. From gels to lotions, high street to high end, we hope you find your go-to formula here.
La Roche-Posay Hydraphase UV Intense Legere SPF 20, £17 for 50ml
For those whose skin veers towards the drier end of the skincare spectrum, this parched complexion quencher provides a well-equipped solution. Enriched with Thermal Spring Water (a brand signature), glycerin and sodium hyaluronate to hydrate, and broad spectrum UVA and UVB sun filters to protect, it leaves skin glowing.
Clarins Hydra-Matte Lotion, £28 for 50ml
Oily T-zone? Then this cream’s for you. With an impressive ability to leave it matte, not flat, a combination of plant-based ingredients including alpine willow herb and white tea helps to de-slick shine-prone areas while also leaving skin feeling cool, calm and collected for the day ahead.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel. £12.99 for 50ml
Oil and alcohol-free , this featherweight gel moisturiser provides welcome light relief to stressed skin. Fast-absorbing and formulated with a hyaluronic acid matrix to deeply hydrate, it leaves complexions plumper and smoother.
Pai Perfect Balance Geranium & Thistle Rebalancing Day Cream, £34 for 50ml
It's easy to see why this non-greasy and nourishing day cream's a makeup artist favourite. With essential fatty acids from thistle and borage oils to calm skin, a balmy scent to calm senses and geranium oil to help rebalance sebum production, its non-cloying texture is ideal for those looking for fast hydration, but want to forego the oily finish.
Origins GinZing Energy Boosting Moisturiser, £25 for 50ml
This oil-free moisturiser’s gel-like and fast-absorbing consistency makes it an ideal base for makeup. With an uplifting scent, its energising combination of panax ginseng and coffee bean works as an effective fatigue-fighter.
Sarah Chapman Skinesis Dynamic Defence SPF 15, £49 for 40ml
Enriched with collagen and elastin-boosting vitamin A, antioxidants, shea butter, mango butter and other skin goodies to help even skin tone and texture, this moisturiser provides a valuable complexion pick-me-up with each daily pump.
Clinique Pep-start Hydrorush Moisturizer SPF 20, £24.50 for 50ml
As lovely to use as it is to look at, this sunny-looking oil-free moisturiser is multisensory in its appeal. Providing both style and substance, it adopts a multi-faceted approach towards prevention and protection courtesy of broad spectrum sunscreens, ingredients such as barley and wheat germ extract to strengthen skin barrier , hyaluronic acid to hydrate, peptides to plump and anti-irritants to keep skin feeling comfortable and conditioned from morning until evening.
Paula’s Choice Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel, £27 for 60ml
Invisible by name, invisible by nature, this shine and grease-free pick glides silkily onto skin. We loved how quickly it absorbed and its traceless finish - a great combo for those whose combo skin veers towards the oilier end of the scale.
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturiser, £17.50 for 75ml
Formulated with squalane (a botanical lipid derived mainly from olive fruit trees) and vitamins A and E, this noticeably more fluid textured pick leaves skin softer and smoother from first use. A little goes much further than expected too.
Nivea Daily Essentials Light Moisturising Cream for normal to combination skin SPF15, £4.10 for 50ml
Hydrating without feeling heavy, this budget beauty buy delivers high quality for a refreshingly high street-friendly price. Leaving complexions feeling noticeably more supple and smooth, it balances moisture with shine-control very well indeed.
