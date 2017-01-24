The best moisturisers for oily skin

6 / 11

Omorovicza Balancing Moisturiser

Speaking of investments, this one is seriously hefty, but if you have a few extra pennies (pounds) to spend and want a moisturiser that manages to pull off the elusive trickery of radiance creation as well as sebum regulation, Omorovicza has nailed it. A light, cooling cream, it makes look instantly brighter (possibly due to the formula’s gently exfoliating plant extracts), sinks in with speed and subtly enhances the appearance of the skin without shrouding it in a weird matte ‘cloak’. Post-application skin is ever so slightly dewy, not shiny, and a whole lot calmer. I’ve been using this vitamin and mineral rich moisturiser for a good few years now, on and off, and whenever I come back to it I notice that my skin looks healthier and throws fewer wobblies in general. It’s not a miracle worker (no cream is), but for short-term and long-term results, it does was it says on the very luxe glass bottle.

£80 (I KNOW), buy online