The best night creams to hydrate and repair skin

Anna Hunter 1 February 2019
From combatting the effects of pollution while you sleep to leaving skin bouncy the next day, here’s your ultimate nocturnal skincare arsenal

Let’s kick off this edit by clarifying that your skin doesn’t suddenly spring into turbo rejuvenation mode when you hit the sack - the advantage of applying reparative skincare at night mainly lies in the fact that the assaults of the day aren’t getting in the way. With no makeup, smog or sun butting in, the actives and moisturisers you’ve shelled out for can get down to business and effectively penetrate overnight. There’s no reason you can’t use your usual moisturiser at night time, unless it contains SPF of course, but bedtime provides a good opportunity to slather on something more nourishing. Let this lot sink in…

Paula’s Choice Defence Nightly Reconditioning Moisturizer, £22.95 for 60ml

This new addition to skincare expert Paula Begoun ’s meticulously formulated range is especially suited (although not limited to) to city-dwelling millennials - it contains an antioxidant rich ‘anti pollution factor’ that helps skin to recover from free-radical damage and also goes some way to negate signs of premature skin ageing associated with blue HEV light  emitted from screens. The lightweight formula will provide optimum hydration for combination to oily skin - if you require a bit more moisture try layering a hyaluronic acid rich serum  underneath it.

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, £57 for 50ml

If there were skincare prizes for stellar all-rounders, this rejuvenating  peptide  loaded cream would likely take home all the gongs. First off it suits most skin types as the formula is light without compromising on powerful hydrating agents and secondly the packaging is not only ultra hygienic but helps to stabilise the nine collagen boosting peptides contained within. It’s essential oil and fragrance-free (in line with Drunk Elephant’s ‘suspicious six’  avoidance) so shouldn’t pose any problems for even very sensitive skin either. The only downer is the price point, but you’re paying for the good stuff.

Vichy Slow Âge Night Cream and Mask, £32 for 50ml

A multi-purpose night treatment formulated with pollution and UV induced damage repair in mind, the cooling gel contains antioxidant resveratrol  to strengthen skin’s defences over time, probiotics  to rebalance the skin’s microbiome and niacinamide  to brighten. Slather it on as a ten minute mask (you could leave it far longer) or apply a smaller amount and wear overnight.

Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto Replenishing Hydrator, £36 for 50ml

Technically far wider in scope than an eight-hour overnighter (72 hours?!), this aloe vera , caffeine  and hyaluronic acid  rich moisturiser is another gel based option that should suit most skin types - it’s fragrance free and mainlines on moisture as opposed to stimulating actives (see retinol ). You can wear it anytime but a dollop at night time over an antioxidant serum helps to bind moisture to the skin and I always wake up with softer skin the morning after no matter what the status of my sensitive/ combination skin (it’s the business whether I’ve got a spot, a flaky patch or both at once).

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream, £65 for 50ml

Speaking of retinol , this night creams delivers two forms of the stuff - both a fast release retinol and slower acting retinyl propionate, plus a retinol booster for a three pronged firming, smoothing and collagen stimulating effect. Also in the mix are strengthening peptides , protective antioxidants, nourishing essential fatty acids and effective hydrators to offset any retinol induced dryness. To top it off, the packaging is airtight to keep your precious retinol safe.

Elemis Peptide4 Night Recovery Cream-Oil, £49 for 30ml

Containing a unique peptide  complex that enhances skin’s natural reiliance and helps to slow the formation of fine lines, this silky nighttime cream-oil hybrid sinks in quickly and provides a hit of nourishing omega 3 and vitamin E too. One for dry and dehydrated skin.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Overnight Care, £17.50 for 40ml

If you’ve got rosacea , eczema , sensitivity  or sore, flaky skin, this squalene  based cream will provide a comforting layer of moisture and help to take the edge off of tightness and itching. It’s packed with emollients to keep skin hydrated all night and niacinamide  to strengthen your skin barrier .

Aurelia Cell Revitalise Night Moisturiser, £58 for 60ml

Our Art Editor Sarah rates this  probiotic moisturiser  for its overnight softening effect - she’s got dry skin and reports that it melts in effortlessly making skin both look and feel much smoother. She’s describes its USP as “deep hydration without the heaviness”. If you’re a natural beauty fan this will appeal too - ingredients are 100 per cent bio organic and free from mineral oil,  sulphates  and synthetic fragrance, although the neroli, lavender, rose and mandarin essential oils could prove tricky for very sensitive skin so patch test this first if that’s you. Otherwise, a rich a buttery option that’s suited to dry and very dry skin.

