The best non-comedogenic moisturisers that won’t block your pores

La Roche Posay Effaclar H Moisturiser, £16 for 40ml

Great for: blemish prone skin that’s also sensitive.

Dermatologists Dr Sam Bunting and Dr Justine Kluk both rate this comforting, non-claggy moisturising fluid, and Dr Justine highlights that it’s particularly therapeutic if you’re suffering adverse effects on account of acne treatments:

“This is creamy moisturiser that’s great for relieving dryness or peeling caused by treatment, such as retinoids , in acne-prone skin.”

It’s fragrance-free, enriched with hydrating glycerin, barrier-boosting niacinamide and emollient squalene , and carries off that tricky balancing act of quenching dry, sore skin without aggravating blemishes.

