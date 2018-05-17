The best non-comedogenic moisturisers that won’t block your pores
In a saturated world of multimasking , rich night creams and buttery balms, it can be tempting to slather your skin in all of luxurious unctions available to you during your Sunday facial session , but, particularly if you’re acne prone, using occlusive moisturisers that are too heavy for your skin risks some serious pore blockage . If you’ve got very dry, flaky or reactive skin, a heavier barrier cream could be exactly what your skin requires, so carry on if that’s you, but if your skin is combination, oily or “normal” (whatever that means), chances are it will appreciate a lightweight, refreshing and easily absorbed hydrator that won’t clog pores . We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites, as well as asking dermatologists for their tip-offs. Set your pores free with this lot.
La Roche Posay Effaclar H Moisturiser, £16 for 40ml
Great for: blemish prone skin that’s also sensitive.
Dermatologists Dr Sam Bunting and Dr Justine Kluk both rate this comforting, non-claggy moisturising fluid, and Dr Justine highlights that it’s particularly therapeutic if you’re suffering adverse effects on account of acne treatments:
“This is creamy moisturiser that’s great for relieving dryness or peeling caused by treatment, such as retinoids , in acne-prone skin.”
It’s fragrance-free, enriched with hydrating glycerin, barrier-boosting niacinamide and emollient squalene , and carries off that tricky balancing act of quenching dry, sore skin without aggravating blemishes.
Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, £36 for 50ml
Great for: dehydrated skin.
I’m onto my second pot of this in about as many months- its plumping, juicy effect makes it an appealing option for both day and night, and the fact that it’s fragrance-free , aloe vera based and rich in soothing humectants, yet light textured, makes it particularly suited to delicate and reactive skin. It’s the speedy hydration element that really shines, however- it sinks in in no time yet leaves skin immediately supple and more bouncy. Sold.
Avène A-Oxitive Water-Cream, £24 for 30ml
Great for: city skin.
Dr Justine hails this light gel-feel lotion for its multi-pronged approach to protection:
“This brilliant hydrating moisturiser contains hyaluronic acid to leave skin velvety soft. It also contains vitamin C so works as an antioxidant as well as a hydrator to help to combat damage from UV rays and city pollution.”
Shiseido Essential Energy Gel Cream, £59 for 50ml
Great for: dull skin.
With a formula inspired by neuroscience technology designed to improve skin cell communication (therefore speeding up healing and repair), whether the ‘cell energy’ stuff is up to much is hard to detect on the surface, but this light, cooling gel does make skin look more dewy on contact, providing all-day hydration and a smooth, silky base for makeup. Caffeine provides circulation stimulation and antioxidant prowess, while glycerin draws moisture into the skin. It’s mineral oil free and non-comedogenic , but do watch out on the fragrance front- if you like your skincare with a fresh scent it’ll be just your bag, but if you know that perfume irritates your skin , steer clear.
Dermalogica Calm Water Gel, £44.50 for 50ml
Great for: sore, inflamed skin.
If you’ve got delicate, sensitive skin that could do with a long, cool, hyaluronic acid spiked drink, this gel-to-liquid moisturiser will be just the ticket. It feels ‘barely there’ yet doesn’t mess about when it comes to binding moisture to the skin and setting up defences around your barrier, plus it makes skin feel soft and distinctly less itchy and scratchy.
Cerave Facial Moisturising Lotion, £12 for 52ml
Great for: dry skin.
This dermatologist developed US brand has just been launched on this side of the pond, and it’s taking pharmacies and chemists by storm, for good reason. Known especially for its ceramide-rich formulas that help to naturally reinforce the skin barrier , keeping skin healthy and lessening the risk of inflammation in the first place, this bestselling moisturiser combines a powerful trio of ceramides with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to cushion dry skin without clogging pores. It’s basic, but it does the business.
Olay 7 in 1 Total Effects Fragrance Free, £14.99 for 50ml
Great for: mature skin that suffers the odd breakout.
Many classic anti-ageing creams can prove problematic if you’re subject to the odd spot, as their heavier formulas can block pores. This high street classic combines a high niacinamide content with moisture magnet glycerin, antioxidant green tea extract to defend against free radical damage and an oil-free, featherlight texture that doesn’t cause problems for pores. It’s hygienically packaged and has vitamins E and C added for extra antioxidant clout, plus it’s free from perfume and laced with lovely fatty acids to further prevent moisture loss. If you’re after a supermarket skincare fix, you could do a lot worse than put this in your trolley.
