The best oil-free moisturisers
1 / 7
The best oil-free moisturisers
As those with oily and shine-prone skin will attest to, finding a moisturiser that provides long-lasting hydration without the heaviness can be particularly hard to find. However, replacing your daily go-to with an oil-free alternative can provide just the solution. With a reputation for being more lightweight and less greasy than others, the category’s made the leap from niche to mainstream with both high street and high end brands expanding their offerings to include them. Which ones carry our seals of approval? From budget to blowout, here are our favourites.
2 / 7
Clinique Moisture Surge Extended Thirst Relief, £34 for 50ml
Silky, lightweight and refreshing, this rosy coloured moisturiser provides the kind of fast absorbing hydration that combination to oily skin types will particularly love. Containing aloe, it’s effective used under as well as over makeup plus it also doubles up as a 5-minute mask when more intense moisturisation is needed.
3 / 7
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA, £4.90 for 30ml
The cheapest product in our edit, this non-greasy daily moisturiser contains a bevy of conditioning ingredients. Counting 11 amino acids, hyaluronic acid and barrier boosters, it leaves both skin and bank balance well looked after.
4 / 7
Murad Skin Perfecting Lotion, £28 for 50ml
Formulated specifically for oily and blemish-prone skin, this super light hydrator leaves irritated skin both soothed and smooth. Designed to tighten pores and relieve redness too, it provides both short and long-term benefits - a point proven by its inclusion of retinol to help increase cell turnover and improve skin texture.
5 / 7
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Lotion, £26 for 125ml
Rebalancing and rehydrating, this fluid textured pick is ideal for combination complexions that can veer towards the oilier side of the skin type spectrum. Fragrance and colourant-free too, it leaves skin soft and shine-free.
6 / 7
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat, £16 for 40ml
Moisturising and mattifying, this gel-like cream provides the best of both worlds. Designed to reduce shine instantly and over time too thanks to absorbent micro-powders and sebolyse, an ingredient chosen for its ability to reduce excess sebum levels, its non-comedogenic formula will appeal to the oily and blemish prone in particular.
7 / 7
Neutrogena Hydro-boost Water Gel, £12.99
Leaving skin soft and supple but not weighed down, this aptly aqua coloured pick provides lightweight yet long-lasting hydration. Best for combination to oily skin types, a little goes a long way.
More Gloss