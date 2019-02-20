6 of the best organic body lotions for beating dry skin

Anyone else suffering from really dry skin at the moment? If you’re in the same boat as me, you may want to look to an organic body lotion to meet your needs - there are some seriously good options around at the moment.

With people more conscientious about what they put on their skin than ever before, it’s little surprise that the natural-led sector has seen significant growth in recent times. Brands are stepping up and expanding their offering to appeal to any budget and any degree of dryness, especially body cream-wise, meaning there really is something for everyone - a vast improvement to a couple of years ago.

If you’re looking for an extra layer to see you through the chillier months, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top picks.

Pai Comfrey & Calendula Calming Body Cream, £22 for 200ml