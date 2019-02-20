6 of the best organic body lotions for beating dry skin

Anyone else suffering from really dry skin at the moment? If you’re in the same boat as me, you may want to look to an organic body lotion to meet your needs - there are some seriously good options around at the moment.
With people more conscientious about what they put on their skin than ever before, it’s little surprise that the natural-led sector has seen significant growth in recent times. Brands are stepping up and expanding their offering to appeal to any budget and any degree of dryness, especially body cream-wise, meaning there really is something for everyone - a vast improvement to a couple of years ago.
If you’re looking for an extra layer to see you through the chillier months, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top picks.
Pai Comfrey & Calendula Calming Body Cream, £22 for 200ml
Great for: Speedy absorption
Certified as vegan as well as organic, this high achieving pick is a personal favourite thanks to its plant oil and butter-rich formula and non-greasy finish. Anti-inflammatory calendula and soothing comfrey leave angry skin noticeably less volatile.
Odylique Ultra Rich Balm, £9.50 for 50g
Great for: Very dry skin
Built for extremes, this skin softening body balm containing extra virgin oil and shea butter melts away flakiness in an instant. A little goes a long way too (use it sparingly) and it’s certified organic by the Soil Association as well.
Urtekram Coconut Body Lotion, £6.99 for 245ml
Great for: A budget buy
Containing hyaluronic acid and virgin coconut oil, this makes for a great daily option for keeping moisture levels up. It takes a little while longer than the others in our edit to sink in, but on the flipside, it offers up great value for money and is certified Ecocert Cosmos Organic.
Wild and Precious Moisturiser 01, £34 for 300ml
Great for: A multitasker
If you’re strapped for time, this organic moisturiser newbie’s for you. Formulated to cover body, hands and even face (make sure to patch test first) when you're in a rush, it covers a range of bases. Its ingredients list features 100 per cent certified organic oils and a plant-based preservative, emulsifier and thickener too, to meet a multitude of green need requisites.
Dr Hauschka Rose Nurturing Body Cream, £26 for 145ml
Great for: The fragrance
A blend of organic shea butter and almond and jojoba oils leaves skin soft while rose essential oil, wild rose hip and rose petal extracts leave a delicate veil of floral fragrance that lingers for hours. Bliss. Plus, it’s also certified natural and organic according to NATRUE standards.
Voya Softly Does It Body Moisturiser, £28 for 200ml
Great for: A touch of luxury
A treat for body and for mind, this rich-textured body lotion appeals to a range of senses. Enriched with reinvigorating lime and mandarin to encourage cell turnover, nutrient-rich seaweed and prickly pear and plum oils, and certified organic by the Soil Association, it’s the ideal accompaniment to a hot bath and a hot chocolate on a cold winter’s nights.
