Prebiotic skincare: the best ‘good’ bacteria-boosting beauty buys

The best prebiotic skincare

The benefits of prebiotics for your gut are well documented, but growing evidence suggests that it could be good for our skin too. Carrying more credibility than probiotic products in skincare expert Paula Begoun’s opinion , the concept centres around giving the ‘good’ bacteria (i.e. the probiotics) on our skin the ‘fuel’ it needs to thrive, (numbers of which can be depleted by factors such as pollution, excess hygiene, extreme temperature changes and antibiotics), to create a healthier environment for it to grow in and enhance its ability to protect skin against environmental threats, redness and dryness.

This useful ‘skin food’ comes in the form of oligosaccharides, galactooligosaccharides and fructooligosaccharides (quite the mouthful), i.e. carbohydrate building blocks. Think of the process as the skincare equivalent of ‘carb loading.’ “There have been claims of reduced sensitivity and better skin smoothness among others,” organic chemist and Esse Organic Skincare founder, Trevor Steyn, tells us, and while he notes that the tech is particularly helpful for those with irritation-prone skin types, it can benefit everyone.

While research is relatively new on the subject, the category’s seen noticeable growth over the last year. Here are the products that could give your ‘good’ bacteria a helping hand.