The best probiotic moisturisers

Can probiotics be as good for your skin as they are for your gut health ? While there’s more evidence for the latter, topical options are accumulating a growing fan base, with niche and mainstream beauty brands banding together to try and give bacteria a good name.

With consumers increasingly looking to strengthen their defences against the likes of UV, pollution and stress , it’s little wonder that the anti-inflammatory and skin barrier boosting claims of probiotic skincare products have piqued the interest of many a shopper (including ours). Aiming to support the microflora that naturally occur on the skin to increase resiliency against environmental damage, products with probiotics in them tend to be more soothing in nature in our experience (which makes their inclusion in a daily moisturiser particularly appealing).

It’s still an emerging category though, and as a result, the choice is somewhat limited, (it unfortunately tends to veer towards the more expensive side of things). However, it seems to be infecting (sorry, couldn’t resist) our skincare at pretty rapid speed and hopefully more budget-friendly options will shortly follow suit.

Here are 6 of the best.

Vichy Slow Age Fluid Moisturiser, £30 for 50ml