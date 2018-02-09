The 8 best products for puffy eyes

6 / 9

Jalue Ice Therapy, £39

If you’re looking for something a little bit different, this kit containing four tea infusions that you heat, cool and freeze overnight in a silicone cone could be for you. They’re more than your average ice cubes though, which while effective in their own right, can’t say to contain the same soothing properties that chamomile, sage, nettle, rose and oak bark do. Our tester, contributor Jane Druker, was overall impressed. There’s a real ritual-feel about them. “First, you pluck one of the four teabags and steep it in boiling hot water to release the infusion,” she explains. “You then leave it to cool before putting it inside the cone to freeze overnight. In the morning you de-puff by applying the cone to your eyes, face, neck and decolletage in circular motions.

“I actually took out the ice cube from the cone itself and applied it directly to puffy morning eyes. It instantly soothed and shrunk them. On my face, the remarkable immediate brightening effect of bringing blood to the surface made the rude awakening worth it. I simply applied serum and foundation straight after and looked ready to face the world.” Sounds like a glowing review to us.

