Why you might want to swap your facial spray for a serum mist this winter

Ayesha Muttucumaru 10 November 2018
With benefits for skin and even brows, these souped-up facial sprays serve up a hefty dose of actives for dealing with the dehydrating effects of the change in seasons

A few product swaps can prove extremely valuable when it comes to helping skin weather the storm of new season environmental aggressors. Whether it’s trading in an eye cream for an eye balm  or lip balm  for a lip mask, there’s a bevy of different textures to choose from. And, if a facial spray  is a handbag staple of yours, the rise of serum mists and supercharged spritzes is likely to pique your interest.

Containing hard-working ingredients such as marine collagen, fulvic acid and hyaluronic acid , they provide more than just a quick refresh which could be helpful if constantly transitioning between central heating and air con is starting to take its toll. They can be treated as a separate skincare step in their own right (when applied and patted in after cleansing), used as makeup setting sprays  and in some cases, used as strengthening treatments for hair, brows and nails too.

Which ones are paving the way? Here are four of the front-runners.

Starskin Orglamic Pink Cactus Serum Mist, £35

Harnessing the hydrating prowess of prickly pear cactus, baobab and camellia seed oil, this two-tonal spritz certainly looks the part. Simply shake, spray and pat onto freshly cleansed skin before moisturiser, or, use on top of your base to set your handiwork. Great for adding a degree of luminosity, but not in a way that causes your makeup to melt off.

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Liquid Facial D-Stress, £42

This multi-functional micro-mist is great applied day or night and all times in between thanks to its use of pollution-fighting antioxidants and plumping peptides. It can be used on top of as well as underneath makeup, but to reap greatest rewards, apply it to skin using a cotton pad after cleansing.

Fulvic Acid Mist, £25

This multitasking spritz has far-reaching appeal thanks to ingredients that help boost scalp, hair and nail health as well as skin strength too. Components of note include circulation-boosting butcher’s broom, anti-inflammatory honeysuckle flower extract, marine collagen, hyaluronic acid and peptides, in addition to, of course, fulvic acid, chosen for its ability to help nutrients get to where they need to.

Linda Meredith Collagen Synergie, £105

Created by sought-after facialist Linda Meredith, this new launch is packed with goodies to help bridge the gap between salon and home. Containing peptides to fire up skin’s collagen synthesis mechanisms, soluble collagen molecules to help smooth out wrinkles and antioxidant and vitamin-rich radish root extract to protect and soothe, it aims to provide benefits in both the short and long-term.

