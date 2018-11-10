Why you might want to swap your facial spray for a serum mist this winter

A few product swaps can prove extremely valuable when it comes to helping skin weather the storm of new season environmental aggressors. Whether it’s trading in an eye cream for an eye balm or lip balm for a lip mask, there’s a bevy of different textures to choose from. And, if a facial spray is a handbag staple of yours, the rise of serum mists and supercharged spritzes is likely to pique your interest.

Containing hard-working ingredients such as marine collagen, fulvic acid and hyaluronic acid , they provide more than just a quick refresh which could be helpful if constantly transitioning between central heating and air con is starting to take its toll. They can be treated as a separate skincare step in their own right (when applied and patted in after cleansing), used as makeup setting sprays and in some cases, used as strengthening treatments for hair, brows and nails too.

Which ones are paving the way? Here are four of the front-runners.

