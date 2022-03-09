Take the stress away from Christmas gifting this year with ESPA

If you're thinking about Christmas already and needing inspiration for friends and family, teachers, secret Santas and stockings - or even something to put on your own wishlist - ESPA has taken the stress out of this year's festive shopping with its new Precious Moments range. It's full of luxurious gifts to suit every budget, with some great savings on full-price items to be had. Prices ranging from £15 to £150, there's something for everyone and what better than giving the gift of self-care during the exhausting party season? ESPA is known for its authentic spa-quality, natural, holistic approach to skincare and bathing. Bring the spa home with you beautifully boxed this Christmas with our ten favourite ESPA gift ideas. Under £30 Positivity Pulse Point Oil, £12

With essential oils of cedar, orange, jasmine and gardenia this new clarifying essence is an instant mood boost and pulse-point fragrance in one. It's easy to apply with a roller ball any time you need a pick-me-up. Beauty Sleep, £15



ESPA's signature overnight Hydration Therapy, 15ml is a thirst-quenching treatment mask for parched skin. It comes ready to gift in a dainty bauble style box, which you can hang on the tree or put in a stocking. The perfect rescue remedy for stressed-out skin; who wouldn't want the gift of Beauty Sleep? Time For Calm, £22



If you know someone who's been having a less than merry time this Christmas and needs a little indulgence, this restorative trio from ESPA has all you need to balance and calm even the most stressed of bodies. It contains the Restorative Bath Oil 15ml, Restorative Body Oil 15ml and a limited edition Restorative Balm 15g. Time For Sleep, £22



With Christmas parties, end-of-year deadlines and plenty of festive organising to be done, sleep can fall short. If you struggle to get your full seven hours (or know someone who does) we suggest the Time For Sleep product trio to induce a sense of calm and wellness to your hectic schedule. The gift box contains all you need to soothe frazzled minds: Soothing Bath Oil 15ml, Soothing Body Oil 15ml and a limited edition Soothing Sleep Balm 15g. Pocketful of Joy, £26



The perfect handbag-ready gift for someone who's always on the go. If you want a quick reset and rejuvenate between festive engagements, this has everything you need. The set includes Rejuvenating Hand Cream 30ml, Nourishing Lip Treatment 5ml and the Positivity Pulse Point Oil 9ml neatly housed in a beautiful silky zip pouch. Under £65 Strength and Sculpt, £50



If you're shopping for friends and family with relentless schedules or for fitness fanatics they will definitely appreciate this restorative Strength and Sculpt trio. It's perfect for easing muscles and reviving tired bodies. The set includes the Fitness Shower Oil 250ml, Fitness Body Oil 50ml and Muscle Rescue Balm 25g. ESPA Essentials Collection (Online Exclusive), £60







With an actual value of £89, not only are you getting some great savings with this set, you'll be gifting loved ones ESPA's entire Essentials Collection that contains a whole beauty regime to relax, indulge and restore tired souls post-Christmas. The set includes Optimal Skin ProCleanser 100ml, Smooth and Firm Body Butter 30ml, Pink Hair and Scalp Mud 55ml, Optimal Skin ProMoisturiser 15ml, Overnight Hydration Therapy 15ml, Optimal Skin ProSerum 10ml, 24-Hour Replenishing Eye Moisturiser 3ml. ESPA Replenishing Collection, £65



With overindulgence and changes in temperature the name of the game during the Christmas period, our skin can suffer from congestion, dryness and dehydration. With this Replenishing Collection from ESPA, you'll be able to give the gift of thirst-quenched skin with this four-step regime. It's worth £119, meaning a saving of £54 (see above for what to spend it on!). The set includes the Hydrating Cleansing Milk 200ml, Hydrating Floral Spafresh Spritzer 100ml, 24 Hour Replenishing Moisturiser 55ml, Replenishing Face Treatment Oil 15ml. Under £100 The Optimal Collection, £80



This is one for the skincare savvy, the Optimal Collection could be the very gift you're looking for this year. Restore radiance and cleanse away impurities and no one will ever know you stayed up dancing til 3am. It contains Optimal Skin ProCleanser 100ml, Optimal Skin ProMoisturiser 55ml and Optimal Skin ProSerum 30ml. The Tri-Active™ Advanced ProBiome Collection, £100



This limited edition trio of clinically proven products from ESPA contains all you need to restore a compromised skin barrier. Rebuild your microbiome with ESPA's Tri-Active™ Advanced ProBiome collection and say hello to beautiful, restored skin or give to lucky friends and family that will enjoy an at-home facial experience. The set includes Tri-Active Advanced ProBiome Moisturiser 55ml, Tri-Active Advanced ProBiome Serum 10ml, Tri-Active Advanced ProBiome Eye Cream 5ml. Under £160 The Luxury Spa Collection, £150

