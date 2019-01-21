How to look after your skin if you're a swimmer

Swimming - it’s the full fitness package. And more and more of us are taking the plunge than ever. In fact, according to a recent study conducted by sports retailer Decathlon , it’s the most popular form of exercise, beating out the gym to the top spot. If only it could be as good for our skin as it is for our health though. Our pools are riddled with irritants, which can leave skin dry, tight and raw if the appropriate skincare tweaks aren’t made. Derms highlight chlorine as the main complexion-wrecking culprit due to its propensity to strip skin of its natural oils and lipids, and the way it fiddles with its naturally acidic pH. “Pools tend to have a pH of about nine of 10,” Harley Medical Group consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall tells me. “Once you change the pH of the skin, you start to disrupt the skin barrier and the skin can start to lose water and become dry and irritated. You can even start to develop almost a facial eczema if the barrier isn’t smoothed and corrected.” The consequences can be even worse for those who have sensitive skin , dermatologist Dr Emma Wedgeworth says, with other irritants such as algaecides or filter aid chemicals capable of causing even more havoc. Salt water pools tend to be kinder to skin as a result, but are still more foe than friend to swimmers’ skin. Thankfully though, there are some small but effective skincare swaps and swimming etiquette switch-ups that can make a world of difference both in and out of the pool. Here’s your 6-point action plan. 1. Slather up before getting in To create an extra barrier between your skin and the pool/sea water, apply moisturiser all over and an emollient on areas prone to irritation. “Even just some Vaseline around the eyes where you put your goggles on is sufficient,” says Dr Hextall. 2. Shower as soon as you get out The longer that you leave pool water on your skin, the more time it’ll have to have its way with it. When it comes to choosing a face cleanser, keep things simple. “I generally advise very gentle, non-foaming cleansers that effectively remove makeup, dead skin cells and excess oil,” says Dr Wedgeworth. Anything more could further strip the skin. Try Dr Sam’s Flawless Cleanser, £16 for 200ml

This fragrance-free cleanser suits everyone. Gentle but effective, it leaves skin nice and clean while respecting its barrier at the same time. Buy it now Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, £8.99 for 236ml

This no-fuss cleanser comes with Dr Hextall’s seal of approval. It’s kind to skin and bank balance too. Buy it now As for your body wash of choice, similar rules apply - opt for a gentle soap-free option. If your skin’s feeling particularly dry, Dr Wedgeworth recommends using a cleansing body oil in the shower instead. Try Eau Thermale Avene Xeracalm AD Oil, £15.50 for 400ml

I can’t tell you how much I love this shower cream. It smells like a dream, its softening rather than stripping and it’s just a couple of quid! One of the best beauty bargains that I’ve come across. Buy it now 3. Moisturise straight after showering This will further help keep skin barrier intact. The stronger it is, the less damage that pool/sea water can cause. Layering can be an effective plan of action when it comes to your face. If your skin’s especially dry, try a serum containing hyaluronic acid which can hold 1000 times its weight in water. “It increases the hydration of the outer layer of the skin, the stratum corneum, and reduces the appearance of fine lines too,” explains Dr Wedgeworth. Try Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, £36 for 30ml

This budget buy contains three different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to reach the deeper layers of the skin. Buy it now As for your moisturiser, its role should be to hydrate and lock moisture in. “I tend to recommend avoiding all-singing, all-dancing products that claim to be anti-ageing, sun protecting and antioxidant all in one,” says Dr Wedgeworth. “This way, you can use as much or as little moisturiser as your skin needs, while still getting the correct amount of active ingredients, like sunscreen.” Dr Hextall also recommends a moisturiser with ceramides in it to help replace the fats swimming strips from the skin. Ceramides are lipids that are naturally found in the upper layers of the skin that act as ‘bricks’ between skin cells. They’re vital for a strong barrier and firm skin. Glycerin is also worth looking out for in your labels, a humectant that further boosts hydration levels. Try Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser, £25 for 50ml

This suits-all gel-cream moisturiser contains a five per cent serving of niacinamide to boost ceramide production, as well as hyaluronic acid, allantoin and shea butter to attract and lock in moisture. Buy it now Indeed Labs 10 Balm, £19.99 for 30ml

I always have a tube of this on standby for soothing patches of dry skin on the corners of my nose and occasionally, underneath my eyes. As well as glycerin, it also contains arnica and bee pollen to calm down areas of crankiness. Buy it now CeraVe Moisturising Cream, £8.50 for 177ml

This rich body cream contains three types of ceramides, in addition to hyaluronic acid to provide the perfect solution for lizard-like limbs. Buy it now 4. Don't fear exfoliation Just stick to chemical exfoliators rather than physical ones for a less abrasive treatment, keep it to just one or two times a week and make sure to put plenty of moisture back in afterwards. For acne, the derms recommend using BHAs such as salicylic acid, and for dry skin, AHAs such as glycolic acid. If you have sensitive skin though, make sure to patch test first. There are also other options available too. “For most skins, I often recommend just using a hot flannel twice a week to really wash the skin and to remove any dead skin cells,” says Dr Hextall. MORE GLOSS: Exfoliating acids, explained Try Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 8% AHA Lotion Exfoliant, £26 for 100ml

This new vitamin C serum has become a daily fixture in GTG Head of Business Development, Kully Buhal’s, beauty regime - and for just reason. Containing a stable and potent dose of vitamin C (sodium ascorbyl phosphate), as well as hyaluronic acid, zinc and niacinamide, it brightens, boosts collagen production and protects skin against environmental damage too. Buy it now Lixir Vitamin C Paste, £32 for 50ml