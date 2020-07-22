1 / 8

The best SPF eye creams to hydrate, smooth, depuff and protect

The skin around your eyes is the thinnest of any on your body, and it’s partly for that reason that you’ll notice fine lines, loss of tone and sensitivity spring up around your eye area before anywhere else. The same follows for sun damage.

Although many argue that don’t you actually need a designated eye cream at all (taking your serum or moisturiser up to your eye area can work as well), using a more emollient formulation than you might need for the rest of your face, and a gentler form of SPF for daytime, can serve to benefit the delicate eye area, especially if you are a using a retinol eye cream at night, which can make you more sun-sensitive. Team an SPF eye cream with shades and you’re golden all year round. Here’s our pick of the eye cream knights in SPF armour…