The best tan enhancers to boost and prolong your glow

The best tan enhancers

Tanning, as a beauty market and aesthetic, is going nowhere and tanning innovations, from waters to oils to sheet masks, are coming at us thick and fast. In the pursuit of a safe, believable and speedy tan, we've chosen the bronzing boosters to soothe, smooth and moisturise as they glow.

So how do they work? We know you need well-hydrated skin to stop your tan flaking and peeling so rich moisturising creams are key, starting well before you go in the sun. These contain antioxidants to give you a baseline protection against sun damage as well as soothing anti-inflammatories to take the heat out of skin that's been exposed to the sun.

Other tan enhancers can be found in sunscreens, which may contain not just antioxidants but ingredients that support your melanin (the brown pigment) production, such as tyrosine, copper and hexapeptides. Nutritional supplements work too, in the form of beta carotene, to give antioxidant protection as well as a brownish tint to the skin from within.

You might also find a hint of self-tan in your tan accelerator (the ingredient to look out for is DHA). Note there’s no ‘healthy’ tan unless it’s from a bottle (and even then fake tans can cause sensitivity ), so always load up on at least SPF 30 and above if you’re venturing outdoors.