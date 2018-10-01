6 tech-free beauty gadgets that’ll make it look like you’ve had a great night’s sleep

These days, strides in skincare usually mean sonic waves, WIFI capability and an abundance of USB ports. However, techier doesn’t necessarily mean better, with more pared back alternatives providing a great way to incorporate a dose of lymphatic drainage or facial massage into your routine.
Drawing from Ayurvedic and in-salon practices, there’s a wide range to choose from. Here are some of our favourite innovations.
Yu Ling Jade Facial Rollers, from £12
Cooling and lifting, it’s easy to see why these have reached bestseller status on Cult Beauty . Glide over face, neck and décolleté to eliminate toxins and reduce end of day puffiness.
Buy online .
MORE GLOSS: What French women know about looking after your décolleté
Mauli Tension Release Massage Dome, £64
This dome-shaped Ayurvedic beauty tool is great for relieving brow and jaw tension and tackling the signs of screen fatigue. It also provides a pretty blissful body massage when glided across the neck, collarbone and shoulders too.
Buy online .
Antonia Burrell Facial Lift in a Box, £29
If you thought cupping was just for below the neck, think again. When used for the neck up, it can help increase circulation, aid lymphatic drainage and enhance bone structure too. This pint-sized kit provides all the essentials for recreating Antonia’s signature face cupping salon massage technique at home - her fatty acid-rich Facial Oil Serum and four facial massage cups (two for the face and two for the eyes).
Buy online .
Nurse Jamie UpLift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller, £55
The fact that Jessica Alba is a reportedly a fan of this skin firming face tool certainly piqued our interest, but it stands out as a star buy regardless of its star interest. Containing tourmaline quartz which works to tighten and revitalise sluggish looking skin, it rolls away tiredness and tension plus, its portable size makes it easy to slip into your handbag too.
Buy online .
Sarah Chapman Facialift Massager, £28
This wishbone shaped tool may look a little bulky, but it’s well worth making space in your drawers for. Designed to replicate the signature gymnastic massage of Meghan Markle’s favourite facialist , Sarah Chapman, it tightens, tones and de-puffs.
Buy online .
Hayo’u Beauty Restorer, £35
Inspired by Chinese medicine and the practice of gua sha, use this carefully cut jade tool to boost circulation and relieve facial tension. It’s easy to use - apply gentle strokes to the face using the curved edge of the stone, paying particular attention to key acupuncture points, for a stress-reducing massage.
Buy online .
Read more: Cleansing masks - the face wash upgrade for brighter, less oily skin
Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .