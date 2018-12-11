7 hydrating toners that parched skin types will love
The best toners for dry skin
Hydrating toners : often unfairly dismissed as a splash of ‘water’ that’s not worth the time, money or effort, there’s still a place for them in your routine if your skin’s feeling dry, tight and uncomfortable (especially if you’re suffering the effects of central heating and winter wear and tear).
Working to calm skin immediately after cleansing, toners that contain soothing and replenishing ingredients can leave complexions softer and supple. A useful post-cleanse product to counteract dehydration and soothe away redness, they rebalance, calm and cool, as well as being a useful way to top up moisture levels. From alcohol-free toners to vegan-friendly ones, here are our top picks.
Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Enriched Calming Toner, £20 for 190ml
If your skin’s feeling particularly parched, this one’s for you. Fragrance-free, its soothing combination of evening primrose oil, hydrating sodium hyaluronate, panthenol (a humectant that attracts moisture) and stress-fighting vitamin E, helps provide instant relief to raw, red and dehydrated skin types.
La Roche-Posay Physiological Soothing Toner, £12 for 200ml
This finishing touch to your bathroom routine helps leave skin soothed and better prepped for whatever you choose to pop on top. Soap, alcohol and colorant-free, those with dry to combination skin types will particularly take a shine to it.
Sister & Co Instant Hydrating Mist, £22 for 100ml
A 100 per cent natural and vegan mist, this organic skin quencher from Sister & Co combines rose water and cucumber seed extract to gently hydrate and tone, while its natural preservative, radish root, keeps things fresh. Use all year round in between cleansing and moisturising for super soft skin, and even as a pick-me-up throughout hot summer days - we can’t get enough.
Green People Toning Hydrating Mist, £16.50 for 100ml
This vegan , organic and alcohol-free option feels instantly calming and cooling when spritzed onto skin. With aloe vera to soothe, Damask rose floral water to hydrate, orange blossom flower water to boost circulation and marshmallow to reduce redness, it covers a range of beauty bases.
Kiehl’s Cucumber Herbal Alcohol-free Toner, £18.50 for 250ml
For more cucumber-like skin (in terms of cool factor, not colour), this facial refresher hits the spot. Gentle yet effective, its incorporation of herbal extracts, moisturising allantoin and calming aloe leaves stressed out skin feeling much more Zen.
Vichy Purete Thermale Perfecting Toner, £12 for 200ml
Containing a hydrating combination of goodies such as glycerin, protective vitamin E and the brand’s soothing signature Thermal Spa Water, this pick is akin to a glass of water for the skin. Alcohol-free and non-comedogenic , it’s non-stripping and leaves skin feeling reinvigorated when swiped on with a cotton pad.
Elemis Rehydrating Ginseng Toner, £24.50 for 200ml
Containing a natural alternative to alcohol known as sweet betty flower, this refreshing spritz can be used either as part of your morning or night time regime or as a hydrating pick-me-up throughout the day. Formulated with re-energising ginseng extract, it helps rebalance and reinvigorate dry and tight feeling skin.
