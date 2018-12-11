7 hydrating toners that parched skin types will love

1 / 8

The best toners for dry skin

Hydrating toners : often unfairly dismissed as a splash of ‘water’ that’s not worth the time, money or effort, there’s still a place for them in your routine if your skin’s feeling dry, tight and uncomfortable (especially if you’re suffering the effects of central heating and winter wear and tear).

Working to calm skin immediately after cleansing, toners that contain soothing and replenishing ingredients can leave complexions softer and supple. A useful post-cleanse product to counteract dehydration and soothe away redness, they rebalance, calm and cool, as well as being a useful way to top up moisture levels. From alcohol-free toners to vegan-friendly ones, here are our top picks.