The best eye creams for mature skin to hydrate, brighten and moisturise

From SPF eye cream s to eye creams for sensitive skin there are endless pots and tubes out there that promise to revive our under-eyes and make us look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed; in our younger years we'd reach for any packaging that promised under-eye refreshment, but as we age it's important to choose eye creams for mature skin.

“The eye contour is the first area to be marked by the tests of time,” says Jose Ginestar, scientific director for Sisley . “This area is the most vulnerable part of the face because it has such a fine texture and is constantly in motion. Dark circles and puffiness gradually set in, robbing the eyes of their sparkle."

You might have noticed the circles under your eyes darkening as you’ve got older and no, you’re not imagining it, sadly.

What causes dark circles in mature skin?

“With age, skin microcirculation, which is already lazy under the eye, tends to decrease even further resulting in a stagnation of blood pigments under the eye. They become visible because the skin is very fine and can form blue or violet dark circles," Jose continues.

Our lifestyles also contribute to dark circles: “The latest scientific research has highlighted the impact of epigenetic ageing, also known as behavioural ageing (ageing caused by our personal lifestyle; pace of life, everyday stress, life’s hardships, smoking, sun exposure, poor diet) on the appearance of dark circles,” says Jose.

What causes eye bags in mature skin?

Bags under the eyes also come to play as we age. “Eye bag formation is due to a deficiency of the lymphatic network of the eye-contour,” explains Jose. “As we age we see a gradual deterioration of the function of the lymphatic system. Drainage of toxins becomes less effective leading to accumulation of fluid under the eye, casing selling and puffiness.

"Eye bags are accentuated by the loss of firmness of the lower eyelids due to ageing.”

What to look for in eye cream for mature skin

“Using eye creams containing ingredients such as caffeine , vitamin C and retinol can be beneficial alongside using sunscreen to the eyelids - this is often missed by most people,” says dermatologist Anjali Mahto . “Sunscreen will reduce damage caused by UV exposure. Caffeine will temporarily reduce puffiness and vitamin C can be used to brighten the under-eye area. Retinol or vitamin A applied at night alongside peptides will help boost collagen production and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Both young and more mature or post-menopausal skin can benefit from these.”

Dr Dennis Gross agrees with Anjali about the importance of retinol eye cream but advises mixing with other ingredients. "Retinol can help tackle crow’s feet, fine lines and wrinkles and crepey lids, however most times retinol is too strong for the delicate eye area. Combining retinol with ferulic acids, if formulated correctly, can make it gentle enough for the eye area – and even on the lid."

Look for hyaluronic acid in your eye cream, says Julia Stewart, national training manager at Shiseido. "The eye area is naturally prone to dryness which can accelerate the appearance of wrinkles. Products which infuse the area with moisture are crucial in reducing the appearance of wrinkles."

One final ingredient to look out for is passionfruit extract - exotic, we know. "This boosts the formation of the lymphatic network and as a result, decreases puffiness, making the eyes fresh, seem less tired and appear more open," says Jose.

If it's dark circles you want to banish, Dr Tiina Meder – dermatologist, cardiologist, and founder of Meder Beauty Science recommends looking for formulas including niacinamide as it's great for microcirculation and pigmentation.

Best eye cream for mature skin reviews

