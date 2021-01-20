Best under-eye patches that’ll make you look instantly less tired

1 / 15

13 under eye patches to hydrate and plump

Designed to smooth, rehydrate and refresh, re-energising under-eye patches have become a valuable asset in our fatigue-fighting artilleries for instantly disguising the signs of a night spent tossing and turning – an SOS treatment for re-awakening tired eyes. Wedding makeup artists swear by them for sleep-deprived brides on the morning of their big day and celebs including Maya Jama whack them on while they're travelling so they arrive looking bright-eyed.

Infused with serum, eye patches work harder than a traditional eye cream, with the patch incubating the serum to stop it from evaporating, ensuring that it actually sinks into the delicate under-eye area, providing visible plumpness.