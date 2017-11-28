The best waterproof eye makeup removers
1 / 7
6 of the best waterproof eye makeup removers
A skincare staple in many people’s artilleries, an effective waterproof eye makeup remover can make all the difference between waking up panda or bright-eyed. However, finding one that’s hard-working enough to remove every scrap without leaving lids raw and lashes still in tact can be a tough ask. So we’ve taken the guesswork out of it for you and compiled our ultimate edit to suit any budget. From bi-phase to pads and creams, here are six of the best.
2 / 7
Nivea Double Effect Eye Makeup Remover, £2.59 for 125ml
Impressive on removal without leaving skin stripped, this bi-phase solution for stubborn eye makeup is a budget beauty buy that’s hard to beat. Formulated with an oil phase that gives it extra cleansing power, it gets through waterproof maquillage quickly and smoothly.
3 / 7
Pixi Lash Nourish Makeup Remover Pads, £10 for 80 pads
Saturated with a mix of argan oil, panthenol, castor oil, aloe vera and glycerin, these pre-soaked pads make for the perfect option for party season. Our Admin Assistant Alex Harrison hugely approved of their cleansing prowess, finding them non-greasy and gentle and requiring minimal effort to use. If you don’t have these on your bedside table, we strongly recommend that you do.
4 / 7
Lancome Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover, £21.50 for 125ml
A firm favourite in the GTG office, this extremely effective bi-phase eye makeup remover swiftly dissolves all signs of waterproof makeup with just a shake of its bottle. With striking blue oil and aqueous phases to both cleanse and condition in one fell swoop, it’s a treat for the eyes in more ways than one.
5 / 7
Sarah Chapman Skinesis Lash Boosting Eye Cleanse, £33 for 70ml
Ideal for raw, tired eyes that could do with some care as well as a cleanse, this pick from Meghan Markle’s facialist's range serves as an upgrade to your conventional eye makeup remover. Enriched with cucumber water, Damask rose water, aloe vera and chamomile, it helps reduce puffiness and redness, dissolves waterproof eye makeup and also nourishes lashes too thanks to a cocktail of hair growth boosting amino acids.
6 / 7
Eyeko Mascara Off Wipes, £6 for 10 wipes
Infused with olive oil and aloe extract, these travel-friendly wipes make for a lightweight alternative to bulky bottles. Refreshing and easy to use, they’re ideal for popping into your clutch bag when a late night’s on the cards.
7 / 7
Simple Kind to Eyes Nourishing Eye Makeup Remover Cream, £3.84 for 100ml
A budget-friendly lotion that gently eradicates long lasting makeup, this artificial perfume-free pick proves itself deserving of the name ‘Kind to Eyes.’ Leaving lids eye makeup-free, it may take a little longer than others to get working, but it also leaves skin soft and soothed.
More Gloss