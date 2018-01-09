The best microbead-free face exfoliators for any skin type

1 / 8

The clean team: the best exfoliator for your skin type

The power of a good exfoliator can't be underestimated - it works to slough away dead skin cells to help your beauty products penetrate the skin more effectively.

However, in the past, many were packed with plastic microbeads, which wash into our waters and are eaten by marine life, even ending up in our seafood. A ban on product manufacture with microbeads came into force in January 2018, with an outright ban on sale of products containing them by July 2018.

Many beauty companies have already cleaned up their act and all of the products in our edit here are microbead-free.

Whether you have dry skin, combination skin, breakout-prone skin or oily skin, here are the best exfoliators we've tried.

