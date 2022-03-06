The Exfoliator: Extreme skincare survival kit

While many men are well aware of the physical and cosmetic consequences that come with end-of-year "festivities", few of us end up partying by half-measures.

Rather than force-feed him Berocca and aspirin in a pathetic attempt to combat the inevitable slew of hangovers, we’ve compiled a selection of industrial-strength grooming products to get your man through the social season without looking (or feeling) as though his internal organs have given up.

These anti-fatigue solutions not only calm the signs of excessive behaviour – ashen and dehydrated skin, random breakouts, puffy eyes – but the formulas are hard-wearing enough to keep up with the most insane work hard/play hard ethic.

Dual Action Shavemud

£19 for 200ml by ESPA; espaonline.com

A mud mask and a rich shaving lotion in one nifty product, this two-in-one solution is ideal for low maintenance guys in need of quick pre-party MOT. Slap on the clay-based formula, let it absorb excess oil and impurities, add water and watch it turn into a luxurious shaving lather. Then shave. Obviously.