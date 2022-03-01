The fake tan turnaround: why it's time to love the skin you're in

Susannah Taylor 17 June 2015
tanning
Getty Images

The creosote-coloured tan is over, says Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor. Here's why the fake tan is getting a makeover of its own this season...

There was once a time when the darker you went in the sun, the healthier, more beautiful you were perceived. ‘Wow you look amazing’ people would shriek if you looked the colour of a chocolate Digestive. How times have changed though. With skin cancer seven times more common now than it was in the 1970s, people are now far more savvy today when it comes to sun damage than they have ever been and the definition of ‘bronzed’ is finally being given a makeunder. To be blunt, a creosote tan = ultimate sun damage. Whether you bought your mega-tan off a shelf or cultivated it on a beach on a faraway shore, looking deeply tanned is neither considered safe nor as stylish as it once was.

The dawn of tanning...

At the beginning of the 20th century, the tan wasn’t considered glamorous at all, in fact, it was a mark of a labourer and being part of a lower social class. Fashion historians believe that Coco Chanel was responsible for making sunbathing fashionable when she returned from a cruise in 1920 with a tan, setting a whole new precedent for beauty. The really deep, dark tan was sported by the likes of Marie Helvin and Farrah Fawcett in the 70s, but if the untanned style-setters of today are anything to go by (Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Alexa Chung, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner come to mind), there's a new trend emerging for accepting your skin as it is and that pale is and can be pretty.

MORE GLOSS: Our Makeup Maniac explores the base basics for pale skin

The death of the fake tan...

Recent beauty industry reports have stated that self tan sales are down 20% over the course of last year, and many think that the dawn of Bisto-brushed reality TV casts are to blame. The stars of TOWIE, Geordie Shore, Katie Price et al, have given the dark self tan a very bad, very naff name. As a result, the dark self tan is bracketed with false nails, false lashes, dirty sheets and big fake hair extensions - it's associated with trying too hard. And the real style-setters, on the other hand, have gone to the other end of the tan spectrum and the Spring/ Summer catwalks were awash with paler more polished looking skin.

The re-birth of the natural tan...

Don't panic, if you’re a habitual self tanner, then it’s not necessary to ditch bronzer entirely, a hint of a gradual self tanner product will give your skin a summer glow without looking obvious and provide a subtle lift for the very fair-skinned. Some of my favourites are St Tropez’s Everyday Gradual Tan in Dark , £14.50 and Dove Summer Glow in Normal to Dark , £5.25 which will take you one shade darker than your normal colour.

Lucia Pieroni, a top makeup artist responsible for many of the catwalk show looks from Chloe to Missoni this season says it's all about looking like ‘Gorgeous Californian girls, sunkissed and glowing,’ whilst Terry Barber, head of makeup artistry at MAC says we should all be ‘Layering bronzers and highlighting powders to create a real, warm look.’ He confirms that ‘Solid walnut is out.’

It's official: this season, can the big tan. It will do nothing for your skin nor your style credentials.

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Susannah Taylor @STaylorGTG .


You may also like

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More