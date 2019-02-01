The self-care beauty box that provides mental health support too

The Feelunique Treat Yourself Edit , £30, contains a curated mix of chill-inducing beauty and wellbeing products, with the lot coming to a combined worth of £90. Not only does it bring a luxe candle, award-winning aromatherapy sleep spray and no fewer than 30 caffeine infused energising eye masks to your bathroom shelf, but £3 from every box bought will be donated to mental health charity Mind to provide advice and support to anyone suffering from a mental health issue. The box was designed by illustrator and self-care advocate Stacie Swift, who has also created a ‘5 ways to wellbeing’ guide in partnership with Mind that you’ll find within the Treat Yourself collection. It contains practical tips to give your mood a boost, from the simple action of taking five minutes to find out someone’s really doing to buying a plant for your workplace to give you something green to look at. Check Stacie out on Instagram for more daily wellbeing-focused art while you peruse the contents of the box…

The weather’s cold, the evenings are dark and hibernation seems particularly appealing. Short of chartering a flight to the Maldives, you crave TLC and need to catch a break, which is where this purpose designed beauty box comes in.

Neom Tranquility Scented Candle 75g

Get lit in a low key way - this lavender, jasmine and sweet basil slow burner will set the tone for not looking at your phone and preparing yourself for sleep. The sweet basil is beautifully aromatic and and the 19 strong essential oil blend is proven to help you to get better quality rest - 88 per cent of participants on Neom’s Sleep Programme reported a better night’s sleep after burning this before bed. Worth a shot.

Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask 15ml

Apply this deep cleansing mud mask before you hop in the bath for clearer, softer skin after your soak. It’s especially effective for oily and congested skin.

Dr Botanicals Vanilla Chai & Amber Bath Bomb 200g

Speaking of bathtime, this is a spicy bath bomb for grown-ups. All ingredients are vegan and the warm, comforting scent will linger long after the water’s drained.

Elemis Exotic Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml

Just because you’re more of a shower person doesn’t mean that you can’t transform your daily wash into a relaxation ritual. This much-loved shower cream is supremely moisturising so will come in handy to soften dry winter limbs, and the fragrance is pure tropical island bliss.

Origins High Potency Night-A-Mins 15ml

Follow your face mask with this antioxidant plant extract based night cream - the aromatherapy element is intended to have a soporific effect on your senses, although patch test this first if you’ve got sensitive skin or find essential oils problematic.

Hello Jo Bright Eyes Jelly Eye Masks x 30 pairs

Tightening, brightening and refreshing, these caffeine loaded eye masks will wake up your eye area in just 15 minutes. Apply in the morning and make yourself a brew while they get to work.

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 2.5ml

This lavender, vetivert and chamomile based blend is proven to help you to fall asleep faster and improve sleep quality so that you can a decent night’s rest. A little goes a long way too.

Buy the Feelunique Treat Yourself Edit now

Follow Anna on Twitter and Instagram