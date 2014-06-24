The festival beauty essential for solving dry skin on-the-go

Ayesha Muttucumaru 24 June 2014
dailycrushmain-1

Meet the hand luggage friendly beauty buy that will keep you hydrated all day long


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Whether you’re packing for a holiday  or for a festival this summer , make sure your handbag of choice has this moisturising pocket rocket of a beauty product in tow.

At a hand luggage-friendly 40ml, the Sanctuary Spa 7 Day Moisture Miracle Oil Balm practically laughs in the face of those pesky baggage restrictions to provide a fast, easy and most importantly, portable way to intensely hydrate dry hands, cuticles, elbows and heels. A luxurious balm that transforms into an oil when applied, it keep skin soft, supple and moisturised whether you find yourself flying the trans-Atlantic skies... or in the middle of a field.

Celebrity facialist and Get The Gloss Expert Nichola Joss  is a fan, taking advantage of its skin perfecting properties to give her skin the perfect in-flight pick-me-up by using it as a face mask. “Warm the balm in your palms and massage into your face when you get on the plane,” she recommends. “The rich and nourishing oils will sink into skin leaving it feeling soft and looking radiant and nourished, even after a long-haul flight.”

This is one beauty essential we’ll never leave the house without.

Sanctuary Spa 7 Day Moisture Miracle Oil Balm is £7.50 and available from  www.boots.com .


You may also like

The best budget supermarket beauty brands

Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Farsali Skin Tune Blur, £19.90

ION Gut Support, £68.40

Laura Mercier Fan Powder Brush, £26

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Cleansing Micellar Water, £11

Makeup by Mario Master Metallics Palette, £55

Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64

More Gloss

Beauty

32 best Mother’s Day 2023 gifts to suit every budget

Partnership

WIN! We have 5 luxury skincare sets from OSKIA worth £265 each up for grabs!

Beauty

February Empties 2023: what the GTG team finished this month

Beauty

Glossy Picks: the 20 new launches you need to know about

Beauty

Sephora UK store opens on 8 March and there are freebies to be had!

Beauty

Pierced nails are back!

Health

11 of the best electric toothbrush 2023

Beauty

What docs have done: Dr Nina Bal on the skin treatments that are so good she has them herself

Explore More