The festival beauty essential for solving dry skin on-the-go

Whether you’re packing for a holiday or for a festival this summer , make sure your handbag of choice has this moisturising pocket rocket of a beauty product in tow.

At a hand luggage-friendly 40ml, the Sanctuary Spa 7 Day Moisture Miracle Oil Balm practically laughs in the face of those pesky baggage restrictions to provide a fast, easy and most importantly, portable way to intensely hydrate dry hands, cuticles, elbows and heels. A luxurious balm that transforms into an oil when applied, it keep skin soft, supple and moisturised whether you find yourself flying the trans-Atlantic skies... or in the middle of a field.

Celebrity facialist and Get The Gloss Expert Nichola Joss is a fan, taking advantage of its skin perfecting properties to give her skin the perfect in-flight pick-me-up by using it as a face mask. “Warm the balm in your palms and massage into your face when you get on the plane,” she recommends. “The rich and nourishing oils will sink into skin leaving it feeling soft and looking radiant and nourished, even after a long-haul flight.”

This is one beauty essential we’ll never leave the house without.

Sanctuary Spa 7 Day Moisture Miracle Oil Balm is £7.50 and available from www.boots.com .