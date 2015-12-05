The festive bauble that both boughs and baths will love this Christmas

As much as we love our tinsel, stars and fairy lights, the new range of Festive Shower Gel Baubles from Molton Brown could give our more traditional Christmas decorations the type of multi-tasking beauty upgrade we’ve been looking for.

A treat for both boughs and baths alike, each houses a sweet-smelling blend of luxurious scents to appease all the senses this season. From the purple-hued Ylang Ylang to the golden Elderflower , the rose-tinted Rhubarb and Rose to the sky blue Templetree and many more, each provides the perfect pint-sized dose of R&R to add a truly special touch to anyone’s stocking (and shower) this year. Dear Santa...

The new limited edition Molton Brown Shower Gel Baubles are £10 to £11 each and are available to buy from boots.com .

