The five best sports sunscreens

If there’s one thing that the experts agree on, it’s that you should always wear sunscreen both in and out of the summer months. With our gym workouts now in full flow with Project Bikini underway, we’re currently looking to supercharge our SPFs, as we swap our swimsuits for sportswear in the lead up to our holidays. So which are the best sports sunscreens? Whether you’re a runner or a swimmer, a hiker or a sailing expert, make sure your gym kit doesn’t leave the house without one of these anti-ageing sunscreens in tow... THE BEST SUNSCREEN FOR RUNNING: Dermalogica Protection 50 Sport SPF 50

Price: £29.90 Buy online Sun Sports Protection Factor: Featherlight, sweat-proof with a factor high enough to weather the most hot and humid of early morning runs, this sunscreen is a must no matter the distance you’re hoping to run. Merging some serious suncare know-how with a great non-greasy texture, it’s a pre-run ritual worth making time for. THE BEST SUNSCREEN FOR SWIMMING: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Spray SPF50+

Price: £19 Buy online Sun Sports Protection Factor: Both super water-resistant and non-comedogenic, (meaning it doesn’t clog pores), our beach bags are sure to include this hard-working yet gentle sunscreen this summer. Quick-drying and fragrance-free, we particularly love how it leaves no giveaway white tide marks. This is the perfect product to give you a quick spritz of protection before you head to the beach or pool this holiday season. THE BEST SUNSCREEN FOR TENNIS: Clarins SPF30 Sun Care Oil Spray

Price: £19 Buy online Sun Sports Protection Factor: Ideal for using on the body and the hair, this lightweight oil spray is the best way of giving limbs a delicate sheen that looks healthy, dewy and enhances a summer tan. It also protects hair against damage from the sun and is perspiration-proof too. MORE GLOSS: Sportswear you can wear both in and out of the gym THE BEST SUNSCREEN FOR CYCLING: Kiehl’s Cross-Terrain UV Skin Protector SPF50

Price: £21.50 Buy online Sun Sports Protection Factor: Water, wind and sweat-resistant, this is the hardest working sunscreen of the lot for protecting skin against the elements. No matter how rocky the terrain or extreme the conditions, the gentle balm-like texture is sure to provide just the winning formula to keep sunburn and redness at bay. THE BEST SUNSCREEN FOR SAILING: Ultrasun Tinted Face Anti-Ageing SPF30