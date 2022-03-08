The Foreo LUNA 3 has landed and it’s a world first in skincare tech

The FOREO LUNA skincare device family is quite rightly famous the world over for its innovative sonic-powered cleansing and firming prowess - 20 million of us currently use a Luna globally and one is sold every two seconds. If those stats don’t speak to the efficacy of the unique pro-level devices, we’re not sure what does, and the fact that the ever-glowing Meghan Markle is reportedly a fan only goes further to boost their rep for radiance. Given that they’re so sought after it only makes sense that a shiny new Luna has been years in the making - the LUNA 3, £169, has just landed, with Swedish beauty and wellbeing brand FOREO even opening a new factory to meet demand for the rest of the year. Basically, this is big.beauty.news, and here’s why… It’s the most personalised at-home facial device yet

Dalia Fernandez, FOREO’s Product Marketing Manager, explains the advantages of being app-connected: “Essentially we are bridging the gap between skincare and self-care in the way that our customers have asked us to. Research shows that over 50 per cent of 25-34-year-olds view customised products more favourably, as they embrace their own definitions of beauty, and at FOREO we wish to celebrate this fact. “That’s why the facial sonic cleansing brush LUNA 3 is connected with the FOREO For You app, to allow customers more options to fully personalize their FOREO experience right from the start.” In practice that means cleansing and massage settings that are tailored to your skin’s needs. It’s a deep cleanse without the damage

Internationally renowned doctor and dermatologist Dr Anita Sturnham explains that 'exercise has a number of health benefits, however, workouts can also cause havoc with our skin, particularly if you exercise with makeup on. Makeup forms a clogging film over the skin, which can cause inflammation and irritation in your pores. If you are choosing to tailor your workout to also benefit your skin, then it’s important to remember that caring for it topically is of paramount importance. Of course, sweating is inevitable when you exercise and while this is an important bodily function for removing toxins and impurities, leaving it on the skin can also result in clogged pores and dehydration. If you’re not removing the sweat from skin, then all the hard work you have done in your skin boosting exercise regime becomes redundant.' The likes of cleansing brushes can be too aggressive on the skin (not to mention dirt magnets), while grainy scrubs can also be too gung-ho for many. Soft, hygienic silicone bristles, on the other hand, offer effective cleansing that’s also kind to the skin barrier, and the new LUNA 3 touchpoints are 30 per cent longer than before for the kind of thorough cleanse that eliminates post-workout sweat and bacteria from pores. If you’re still concerned about tugging, the bristles are also 25 per cent softer to your mind/ face at ease there. From a time POV the brush head is also 30 per cent larger to offer a quicker cleanse, so all in all, it’s a purifying no-brainer. It’s more powerful than ever There are 16 pulsation intensities to choose from, with ‘max power’ peaking at 8000 pulsations per minute. Dirt, oil and excess sebum don’t stand a chance. It suits every skin type Just like LUNA devices before it, you can select a LUNA 3 to suit your exacting needs - go for lavender if your skin is sensitive, blue if you veer towards a combination skin type and pink if you're lucky enough to have "normal" skin to optimise cleansing and massage results. You hardly ever need to charge it One of the most significant detractors of beauty tech is that gadgets tend to run out of juice just as you need them (and have inevitably misplaced the charger). Not this time. The LUNA 3 lasts for up to 650 uses and is also 100 per cent waterproof so you can shower without the worry of malfunction. The universal power button is also designed to make it as easy to use as humanly possible. The perfect serum to accompany your LUNA 3 firming massage