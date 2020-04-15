The Get The Gloss reader top 17: the beauty and fashion buys you’ve been loving during lockdown

When lockdown began at the end of March, we asked you what kind of content you might like to see; via our Instagram poll you voted that you'd like to read non-Coronavirus related news and were still keen to learn about all the new beauty launches, so along with how breathing can help you with the pandemic and how our resident doctor recovered from Covid-19 , we've been writing about the comfiest loungewear and bras to work from home in, along with keeping you in the loop after the latest beauty to arrive on our desks. To make sure you're enjoying our content (and because we're a bit nosy) we checked out what you've been buying and we think you'll agree, it's a pretty interesting sign of the times... H&M cashmere trousers, £79.99

When we compiled our edit of the best cosy yet chic loungewear to wear when you're working from home, these cashmere trousers were the biggest hit with you - and we can see why; soft, affordable and perfect whether you're working on the sofa, at your dining table or from your bed. Buy it now Figleaves lace bralette, £15

One of the first uncomfy items that had to go was underwired bras. We're opting for comfy (and sexy) bras instead . This sunshine yellow bralette was most popular; a pretty spring colour, a thick band to keep it supportive and soft lace for comfort - yep, we understand why you all loved it. Buy it now Folding indoor trampoline, £114.90

At-home workouts have become commonplace for many of us, with trampolining leading the way as one of the most effective out there. This mini trampoline allows you do to all the rebounding workouts you like, plus it folds up neatly for when lockdown is over - ideal for those living in flats that don't want to turn the whole space into an indoor gym. Buy it now Sarah Chapman Pro Pore Refiner, £128

As well as home-based workouts, we've had to take our beauty treatments in-house too. From waxing to home hair dyes to DIY facials. We tried the Sarah Chapman Pro Pore Refiner and were seriously impressed by how it sucked up gunk from our pores and left our face feeling like we'd spent an hour with a pro facialist working their magic. It's pricey, but think of all the money you've saved by not going for facials... Buy it now Revitalash Advanced, £50

Unable to go and see our lash technician (miss you!) many of us have had to take an enforced break from lash extensions - maybe a blessing in disguise? You've been turning to this eyelash repair serum which helps restore lashes to their former glory - flexible, soft and shiny. Extensions who? Buy it now Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, £25

Without extensions in place, we need something to make our lashes look fluttery when we log on to our Zoom calls and this Marc Jacobs mascara seems to do the trick if your purchasing habits are anything to go by. We love it thanks to the jet-black intensity, and the thickening, curling and lengthening formula that is flake-free. We might not be wearing makeup every day at the moment, but when we do we want something that shows up on webcam and this certainly does that. MORE GLOSS: The best volumising mascaras for fully loaded lashes Buy it now Zinc supplements

Right at the beginning of lockdown we sang the praises of zinc for its ability to decrease the length of a cold and prevent viruses from entering the body. You took heEd and snapped up Lamberts' Zinc Plus Lozenges and Zinc Citrate Vitamins . Nutritional therapist Christine Bailey told us that zinc prevents viruses from attaching to cells in the nasal passage and therefore stops them from entering the body, so we hope you're feeling the benefit. As part of your stay-well arsenal, you've also been turning to Life Drink for your hit of micronutrients and Symprove to give your gut health a helping hand. Goli Apple Cider Vinegar gummies, £15 for 60

On the subject of supplements, these apple cider vinegar gummies by Goli make taking apple cider vinegar palatable and they're gluten-free and vegan too. Take a look at our edit of the best vitamin gummies in case you're looking to make taking vitamins a little bit more tasty... Buy it now Altruist Dermatologist Sunscreen SPF 50, £7.89 for two tubes

Even though we can only go outside for an hour a day, we still need to wear SPF including when we're inside . Why? Because UVA rays can penetrate glass and cause skin damage even when you're safely in your house. It seems like you listened to our advice because this budget fragrance-free broad-spectrum sunscreen from Altruist has been flying off the virtual shelves. Buy it now Vichy Ideal Soleil Face and Body Self-Tan Milk, £14 for 100ml

Given that we are spending most of our time indoors, many of us are making ourselves feel better with a touch of face tan - mainly this silky one from Vichy which is a great fake tan for sensitive skin . Tested on sensitive skin under dermatological control, this hydrating cream is rich in vitamin E and delivers a natural sunkissed glow one hour after application - ideal if you're a self-tan first-timer. Buy it now Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm, £30

This new book by Dr Michael Mosley (author of The Fast 800 ) is a godsend for anyone who's anyone struggling to sleep and is looking for some fresh ideas beyond the lavender bath or pillow spray . As well as recipes aimed to boost your deep sleep by improving your gut microbiome it's packed with tips for sleeping well for everyone from teenagers, to those on night shifts to those who struggle with jetlag (if only...). Buy it now Jonathan Adler Rainbow Hand 750 Piece Shaped Puzzle, £22.69

It seems like you're as stuck for things to do as we are, because you're extremely taken by this glorious rainbow jigsaw by top accessories' designer and potter Jonathan Adler. Rainbow drawings are brightening windows across the country right now as a show of hope and solidarity; this find was recommended by our resident creative Jemma Thompson, GTG's designer as the perfect thinking-of-you gift to send to absent friends and family right now. Buy it now Alpha-H Vitamin B, £24 for 15ml

Alpha-H is best known for the Liquid Gold toner , but this vitamin B (niacinamide) serum is a firm favourite. We recommend niacinamide as a skin-barrier-boosting ingredient ; this one combines strengthening niacinamide with elasticity-boosting copper peptides, omega-3 and 6 rich chia seed and antioxidant ferulic acid to help out dehydrated, dull and stressed skin types. CND Solar Oil, £8.50

Does all that hand sanitiser and handwashing mean your cuticles are screaming at you right now? We put dozens of cuticle oils to the test with this one scoring an almost perfect 10/10. It’s an award-winner and manicurist’s staple and it’s not hard to see why; it absorbs quickly and makes a noticeable difference to both the condition and appearance of nails in a flash. Jojoba, vitamin E and sweet almond oil provide almost instant nourishment and used everyday this product would keep hands looking healthier and younger. Buy it now Mesoestetic's HA Densimatrix, £69.99

Not one that trips easily off the tongue, but an expert insider pick when it comes to hyaluronic acid especially to use when you’re microneedling for volume, plumpness and glow. It contains several forms and molecular weights of the moisture-binding molecule to maximise penetration and absorption. Buy it now NIOD Modulating Glucosides Serum, £21