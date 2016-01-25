The Gloss Report: 34 day creams reviewed

2 / 35

La Prairie White Caviar Illuminating Cream

Price: £320

Feedback: "Having oily skin that is prone to blemishes and pigmentation (partly due to occasional breakouts, partly due to excessive sunbathing in my former years) I'm always on the look out for serums and day creams that simultaneously hydrate and mattify the skin but also even out skin tone. Having tested countless day creams that fail to deliver I stumbled upon the La Prairie White Caviar Illuminating Cream and can gleefully report that I have finally found 'the one.' This thick, creamy luxurious cream is super hydrating and absorbs into the skin immediately, leaving a glowy complexion without any hint of oiliness.

“Within two weeks of using it twice daily, my blemishes and pigmentation have significantly diminished, my skin feels softer and firmer and compliments alluding to a brighter, more radiant complexion have been coming in thick and fast. Containing potent ingredients, such as golden caviar extracts, white truffles and white honey, I knew that this little pot of perfection would come with a hefty price tag but I must admit that I was slightly taken aback when I realised that it was £320. Saying that - given time to mull it over - it actually almost seems, dare I say it, reasonable. Of course, I couldn't afford to use this on a daily basis, or even at all, but considering the rare and pricey ingredients and the fact that it IS an anti-ageing, lifting, mattifying, brightening, softening, firming, glow-inducing wonder product, I can definitely see its appeal to those with deep pockets."

Reviewer: KB

Score: 10/10